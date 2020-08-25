The Milltown Outlaws, a 35-and-over baseball team based out of Dundas, won the Federal League AA championship Sunday in Delano.
After narrowly missing out on the final spot in the AAA playoffs because of a tiebreaker, the Outlaws were the top seed in the eight-team AA playoffs.
Milltown won by forfeit in its first game, and then topped fourth-seeded Rosetown by a 5-1 margin. In the semifinals Saturday, Milltown lost its only game of the tournament, 5-2, against the Minnetonka Saints.
That meant the Outlaws needed to snag a pair of wins Sunday in order to win the AA title. First, Milltown eased to a 5-1 victory against the Minnetonka Mustangs to set up a rematch for the title with the Minnetonka Saints for the championship.
The second time around, the Outlaws raided the Saints early and held on late in an 8-7 victory to claim the title. Milltown built a 4-0 lead after the first three innings and an 8-2 advantage after the first four frames. The Saints fought back with a pair of runs in each of the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the fifth to make it 8-6, and then cranked a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to trim the deficit to 8-7.
In the seventh and final inning, Minnetonka was able to place runners on first and second, but a pop up to first base ended the game.
For the season, the Outlaws finished with a 10-4 record including tournament play. The Milltown team consists of Russ Bauer, Jason Birdsell, Jeff Fisher, Randy Grunseth, Andy Howie, Paul Jesh, Jeremy Kramer, Rudy Lopez, Mike Marquardt, Scott Paulson, Adam Van Sickle, Andy Streitz and Charlie Woida.