A dominant fourth quarter allowed the Raiders to run away from Mankato on Thursday night in Northfield.
After the first three frames, Northfield possessed just a 7-3 lead before it piled on six goals in the final 12 minutes, while surrendering just one goal in that time.
Junior Spencer Klotz led the way with five goals, while junior Matthew DeBuse notched a hat trick, senior Isak Johnson and senior Isaac Orosco both provided a pair of goals, and senior Dylan Dietz scored once.
Northfield next plays Thursday, May 6 at Owatonna.