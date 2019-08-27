Randolph football coach Mike Schmidt believes the biggest change facing the Rockets, who are transitioning from a 9-man regular-season schedule to an 11-man slate, is that the offensive line will just be a little bit longer.
Anticipating the change a year ago, Schmidt and his staff installed an offense that could shift seamlessly to an 11-man format, which possesses two more offensive lineman than a typical 9-man setup.
"Now we have to make adjustments on the wider fields with the receiver splits," Schmidt said. "As far as going from nine to 11, the transition already started happening last year."
It's not a foreign game to Randolph, which played with 11 players on the field during last year's section playoffs, in which the Rockets made a run to the finals. The regular-season slate will kick off Thursday night at home against Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, a state quarter-finalist a year ago.
On Saturday, Randolph participated in a scrimmage against Cleveland and Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, a pair of teams in the same situation as Randolph — both played a 9-man regular season schedule before shifting to 11-man football in the playoffs a year ago, and are making the full switch this fall.
It went well, Schmidt said, partially because many of the minor kinks in the transition were worked out during the summer.
"Really the summer was good because we had our 11 practices we were allowed to have," Schmidt said. "We had almost 100 percent participation at all our summer activities, so we got a lot of reps there and were repping things we started putting in last season toward the end. Coming into August, our guys are very comfortable with where we're at and working on those finer details."
Part of the transition from nine-man to 11-man football includes downloading an entirely new schedule, which includes traditional powers Blooming Prairie (Sept. 27) and Goodhue (Oct. 11), in addition to LP/HT.
"It's a challenge our guys are looking forward to," Schmidt said. "These are teams they've played, maybe not in football growing up since we've been nine-man for so long, but they played them in baseball, basketball, so they have some familiarity with these kids. They're excited about the opportunity."
Randolph will face that new slate without a couple key factors in last year's success, including quarterback Andrew Wenstrom and wide receivers Joey Erickson and Carsyn Gunderson.
The Rockets do return a pair of potential all-district wide receivers in seniors Dane Ehlinger and Isaac Stoesz, while senior Nick Drinken is set to take over at quarterback after he directed the junior varsity offense last year in his first season back on the football field since middle school.
"I think they have confidence from last year knowing they can compete with 11-man schools because we did it last year," Schmidt said. "We obviously lost a couple key pieces from last year's team, but we're also returning a lot of guys, too, that were part of those section final teams as well."