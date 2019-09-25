The Northfield girls tennis team closed its regular season Tuesday afternoon with a 5-2 victory against Red Wing at Northfield High School.
Junior Libby Brust raced to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, senior Athena Pitsavas won a similarly quick 6-1, 6-1 decision at No. 2 singles and junior Maggie Huang fought to a 6-2, 2-6, 10-3 win at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles side, the pair of freshmen, Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant, won 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 1 position, and senior Celine Falcon-Geist and freshman Marie Labenski claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory at the No. 3 spot.
The Raiders close the regular season with a 7-7 record and a 5-6 mark in the Big 9 Conference, and will start the Big 9 Conference Championships Saturday morning in Rochester, before beginning the Section 1AA tournament Tuesday afternoon.
Raider volleyball cruises
Northfield continued its dominance in the Big 9 Conference, where it hasn't lost a match since 2017, by sweeping Rochester Century 25-12, 25-12, 25-14. Last year, the Panthers (3-5, 2-3) were the only conference team to win a set against the Raiders (16-1, 5-0).
Junior Rachel Wieber led the way with 13 kills and a team-high 19 digs, while junior Megan Reilly racked up a team-high 15 kills, senior Bronwyn Timperley recorded 18 digs, junior Emma Torstenson notched 13 digs, senior Lida King assisted on 32 of Northfield's 37 kills and freshman Sydney Jaynes laced a trio of aces in addition to recording eight digs.
The Raiders are next in action Thursday night at home against Mankato East (4-11, 3-2).