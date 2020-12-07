Why bother with extra application fees and time spent toiling over college essays?
For Northfield senior Annika Richardson, there wasn't an initial need to apply anywhere else than Wheaton College, or find an alternative option for her to continue her basketball career.
She submitted her application by the Oct. 15 early decision deadline, and was going to worry about other potential landing spots when that decision became necessary, which it never did once Wheaton accepted Richardson academically and the women's basketball program offered her a spot on its roster.
"I applied by the October (deadline) and I was like, 'You know, if I don't get in they'll be time, but this is really the place I want to go,'" Richardson said.
Once Richardson discovered Wheaton — a Division III school in Illinois — ticked both her primary boxes for what she was looking for in a college destination, her scope started to narrow and blur out other potential colleges.
One, Wheaton is a faith-based institution, which was close to a requirement for Richardson. Two, she not only wanted to continue playing basketball, but she wanted to win.
"Their history of having a lot of success as a program was very notable," Richardson said. "They've won many conference championships and been nationally ranked, and that was definitely something that caught my eye."
In the last six years, Wheaton has qualified for four out of the last five NCAA Division III tournaments and claimed five of the last six College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin titles. Last year, the Thunder notched a 20-8 record before suffering an 86-83 overtime defeat in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Once Wheaton met Richardson's on-the-surface requirements, the school and basketball program continued to make her decision easier by being tough academically and accepting athletically.
"Just seeing videos of the team and watching different things, they seem very team-centered and they have strong bonds among each other," Richardson said. "It's the sense of community, but then on the court they're successful, they clearly work hard and put in the work to be able to be successful."
Richardson also noticed when watching game film that the Thunder run an offensive system similar to what she's been part of at Northfield.
Richardson has started the last two years for the Raiders, and was part of the rotation off the bench as a freshman for the state runner-up team. Last season, she led Northfield in scoring with 16.1 points a game and in rebounding with 6.5 a contest, while she was named to the all-conference team.
In conversations with Kent Madsen, who's entering his 11th year as Wheaton's head coach and 21st overall with the program, Richardson is confident of her fit within the team.
"It's really just been a positive relationship with the coaches," Richardson said. "I've just been really impressed with all they've done, how they communicated with me and reached out to me. It's been a really great relationship."