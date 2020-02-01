Another weekend, another invitational title for the Northfield wrestling team.
Saturday, that meant winning the Cannon Falls Duals by finishing 3-0 as a team, with seven individual wrestlers notching 3-0 marks for the Class AAA No. 5-ranked Raiders.
First, Northfield won 50-16 against Hastings, which is receiving votes in the Class AAA poll, then topped Cambridge-Isanti 43-28 and concluded the championship with a 56-21 victory against River Falls, which is an honorable mention in Wisconsin's Division 1 rankings.
Helping the Raiders to those wins with three wins apiece were sophomore Jake Messner (120-pound weight class), junior Sam Holman (132), senior Drew Woodley (138/145), senior Ethan Johnson (160), sophomore Nick Mikula (170), senior David Tonjum (220) and sophomore Nick Lopez (285).
Northfield will conclude its regular season Thursday night at home against Albert Lea. A win would polish off a perfect Big 9 Conference record for the Raiders, who would also claim the first outright Big 9 title in program history with a win.