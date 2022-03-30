Northfield senior Nate Stevens won the program’s fifth-ever individual state championship last season. This year, Stevens and the Raiders are targeting conference and section titles as a team. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Northfield senior Nate Stevens won the program’s fifth-ever individual state championship last season. This year, Stevens and the Raiders are targeting conference and section titles as a team. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Nate Stevens: 2021 State Champion, No. 1 ranked player in the state. He is driven to improve from last year.
McGuire Fink: McGuire is ready to have a big year. He has worked very hard on his game since last year.
Grant Boardman: Grant is very talented and is ready to have a breakout year.
Ike Vessey
Jeb Sawyer
Jack Wendt
Thomas Weber
Hank Detlie
Sam Boardman
Carter Steenblock
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Our Junior class: Jack Wendt, Jeb Sawyer, Thomas Weber Carson Muench and Ike Vessey are returning players with a lot of experience and are in a position to have a huge impact this year. All have have the work ethic and talent to post some low scores.
2021 RECAP
Finished 2nd in the conference. Finished 4th at sections.
Nate Stevens section champion and state champion.
2022 OUTLOOK
As a team our goals for the season are to compete for a conference and section championship.
COMPETITION
In the section Farmington won the section last year and return two of the top players in the state. Lakeville North and Lakeville South are always the powerhouse teams in the section and have very talented returning players.
In the conference there is a lot of depth with a number of teams that will be in the mix for a conference championship.
ODDS AND ENDS
Last year Nate became the 5th state individual champion from Northfield.