COACHES

Head coach: Adam Danielson, 11th year.

Assistant coaches: Mark Westblade 3rd year.

ROSTER

Grant Boardman, senior

McGuire Fink, senior

Elliott Piker, senior

Nate Stevens, senior

Carson Muench, junior

Jeb Sawyer, junior

George Sokup, junior

Thomas Weber, junior

Jack Wendt, junior

Ike Vessey, junior

Sam Boardman, sophomore

Hank Detlie, sophomore

Carter Steenblock, sophomore

Andrew Balvin, freshman

William Cashin, freshman

Max Frank, freshman

Erick Granquist, freshman

Eli Hinz, freshman

Griffin Kennelly, freshman

Garrett Muench, freshman

Isaac Trautwein, freshman

Oliver Benjamin, 8th grade

Max Boardman, 8th grade

Elias Ekern, 8th grade

Jackson Landon, 8th grade

KEY PLAYERS

Nate Stevens: 2021 State Champion, No. 1 ranked player in the state. He is driven to improve from last year.

McGuire Fink: McGuire is ready to have a big year. He has worked very hard on his game since last year.

Grant Boardman: Grant is very talented and is ready to have a breakout year.

Ike Vessey

Jeb Sawyer

Jack Wendt

Thomas Weber

Hank Detlie

Sam Boardman

Carter Steenblock

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Our Junior class: Jack Wendt, Jeb Sawyer, Thomas Weber Carson Muench and Ike Vessey are returning players with a lot of experience and are in a position to have a huge impact this year. All have have the work ethic and talent to post some low scores.

2021 RECAP

Finished 2nd in the conference. Finished 4th at sections.

Nate Stevens section champion and state champion.

2022 OUTLOOK

As a team our goals for the season are to compete for a conference and section championship.

COMPETITION

In the section Farmington won the section last year and return two of the top players in the state. Lakeville North and Lakeville South are always the powerhouse teams in the section and have very talented returning players.

In the conference there is a lot of depth with a number of teams that will be in the mix for a conference championship.

ODDS AND ENDS

Last year Nate became the 5th state individual champion from Northfield.

2021 — Nate Stevens

1973 — Brad Cook

1972 — Brad Cook

1953 — Jim Lucius

1937 — Gene Christiansen

