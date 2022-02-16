A group of local prep athletes will have an opportunity to be part of history on Saturday, as they take part in the first-ever girls wrestling tournament officially sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).
The MSHSL voted to approve a girls’ wrestling championship in 2022 and the first step for the wrestlers will be Saturday’s section tournaments in Hastings and Sartell.
Wrestlers from Faribault High School and Northfield High School are slated to compete at the tournament at Hastings High School, which will include teams from Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class at the section tournament will then advance to the 2022 MSHSL state tournament, which will be held in conjunction with the boys tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 3-5.
The addition of the tournament to the list of sponsored sports by the MSHSL is in response to the growing interest in the sport across the state and the nation. According to USA Wrestling, over 21,000 female wrestlers are competing nationally and the MSHSL became the 32nd high school association in the United States to offer a girls wrestling program.
“I think it is a great first step,” Northfield wrestling coach Greg Staab said. “Girls wrestling has been growing for years and we’ve had a state tournament that was ran by the Minnesota State Wrestling Coaches’ Association in the past, but nothing like this year where it will be at the Xcel Energy Center. I think it a first step in the right direction and I am hoping that the sport can keep expanding…it’s a great thing!”
Faribault High School wrestling co-head coach Jake Staloch agreed with Staab’s assessment of the MSHSL adding the new tournament in 2022.
“I think it is a great thing for the sport of wrestling to have its own girls division. It will grow the division and when girls see they can compete against other girls, I think it will bring others out for the sport,” Staloch said.
In past seasons, girls wanting to wrestle at the high school level had to compete on their school’s boys team. As interest grew, the coach’s association put together a state tournament at the end of the past two seasons but it was not sanctioned by the MSHSL. In 2021-22, girls are still competing as part of their school’s boys teams but they will now have the opportunity to compete in the upcoming MSHSL section and state tournaments for girls wrestling.
“Every year more and more girls are wrestling, so it is good that we are finally having a state tournament for high school wrestling that we can be part of…and that is really cool,” said Northfield High School freshman Rowan Seeley, who wrestles at 126 pounds for the Raiders.
Northfield freshman Ella Pagel, who is ranked second in the nation among girls high school wrestlers at 180 pounds and 22nd in the latest national girls high school pound-for-pound rankings (for all prep wrestlers) said, “It (the new MSHSL tournament) is really a big deal. Just seeing the numbers grow and how many people are coming out for this sport is just awesome. It is not so much who wins or loses but it’s about getting more people out for the sport, so it is a really big deal and very exciting.”
Sophomore Alexis Rezac is the lone girl wrestler on the roster at Faribault, but Staloch believes the tournament will help spur interest in a growing sport.
“Hopefully in time, you will see more schools have bigger teams,” Staloch said. “Right now we only have Alexis (Rezac) but I think she is making an impact on other female athletes at our school to maybe consider joining wrestling because they now have their own sport.”
Of note, Rezac is just the second girl to wrestle at Faribault as Erica Gare was a member of the Falcon roster from 2006-10.
Northfield will send three wrestlers to the upcoming section tournament in Hastings. Pagel is ranked No. 1 in the state and expects to compete at 160 pounds for the Raiders in the tournament. In 2021, Pagel claimed first place in the 164-pound division at the USA Wrestling 16U Freestyle National Championships in Fargo, N.D.
“She is a very experienced wrestler,” Staab said of Pagel. “She will definitely be a favorite to win her weight class this year as a freshman.”
Pagel’s connection with wrestling runs in the family as her father is an assistant wrestling coach at Northfield and her older brother, Mason, is a senior on the boys wrestling team and currently ranked seventh in the state at 220 pounds by The Guillotine. Ella Pagel started wrestling at age four and wrestles at the club level with the Pinnacle Wrestling Team in the Twin Cities.
“It started with my older brother wrestling and always bringing it home to me and beating on me in the living room,” Ella Pagel said of her introduction to the sport. “I decided I wanted to try it…I didn’t have the most fun with at first because I didn’t know anything and got beat up but I stuck with it and I am here now.”
The other two wrestlers slated to represent the Raiders at the section tournament include Seeley at 126 pounds and freshman Lainey Houts at 145 pounds. Seeley participated with Northfield’s James Gang Club as a youth wrestler and followed in the footsteps of her two older brothers who also wrestled. Houts’ dad wrestled at the high school level and that drove an interest in the sport.
“One day I went home and said I wanted to wrestle,” Houts said. “Originally, my twin sister and I were both wrestling but I just stuck with it.”
In December, Rezac stepped onto the podium with a sixth-place finish at 105 pounds at the prestigious Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo, N.D. She plans to compete in the 107-pound division at the upcoming MSHSL meet.
Rezac also has a strong family connection to the sport as her dad wrestled during his younger days and she has older cousins who have participated in the sport.
“My family has always been into wrestling,” Rezac said. “My dad did it when he was younger and I have been watching my cousins grow up with it. At family events and gatherings, we would always have practice wrestling meets and that’s how I got interested in the sport.”
Rezac began wrestling around five years old while living in Northfield and returned to the sport this year at Faribault High School. Her success in Fargo was a huge confidence boost.
“It (the MSHSL tournament) is a little bit nerve racking to think about, but it helped since I went to Fargo and placed sixth,” Rezac said. “When I went to Fargo, I thought it was going to be really scary but once I stepped onto the mat it was too bad.”
Staloch added, “I think it was a great thing for Alexis to place up at the Rumble. It kind of gave her a little more drive and she saw that she can do this. It gave her more confidence in herself and she has taken it to the next level in wanting to do well in the post season.”
The opportunity to compete against other girls will be a big plus. Staab hopes the girls state tournament can continue to drive interest in girls wrestling, thus eliminating the need for match-ups against boys for girls wanting to wrestle in the state.
“The biggest disparity is the strength and that is why we need to get it to where it is girls versus girls, but we will take what we can get right now in order to give the girls opportunities to wrestle.” Staab said. “Our youth wrestling has plenty of girls going out and it’s growing.”
Bob Pagel added about the sport’s potential, “The thing that will really help this take off is when you start wrestling girls against girls. Once you do that it is really going to get going.”
Ella Pagel also provided this insight into wrestling competing against boys.
“Wrestling guys is really hard once they grow up,” Ella Pagel said. “In the earlier days, you could get some wins here and there and still kind of beat up on them, but now that they are catching up to us it becomes a whole mindset game…where I know I am not going to win all of them but I have to stay with them and stay in the sport because it will only help me during the girls’ season.”
Houts and Ella Pagel both said the opportunity to compete against boys in meets and practice has helped improve their abilities on the mat.
“It will definitely give you an advantage,” Ella Pagel said. “Just wrestling different styles and weights gives you so much more than girls who have just wrestled against other girls.”
Houts added, “You just have to have better technique than they (the boys) do, since they can over power you with their strength.”
A demanding sport, wrestling requires discipline and dedication to achieve success and those are some of the characteristics of the sport that keeps these local students-athletes on the mat.
“Wrestling is not a sport for everybody,” Houts said. “Not everybody can wrestle but for me it is a good thing to be part of. It (wrestling) teaches you discipline and that hard work pays off.”
Rowan added, “The hard work definitely pays off, and the wins and the feeling that you finally did it feels really good.”
Those feelings were also echoed by Ella Pagel, “Obviously going to the hard practices, getting beat on and not winning every match is not the fun part. Sometimes it gets you to the point where you want to quit but it is the wins that just put another breath of air in you, and you say to yourself ‘I can do this’ and you just want to do more….and that’s what has kept me going.”
Hard work and determination is also part of Rezac’s resume in the wrestling room at Faribault.
“Alexis has been really dedicated to the sport this season,” Staloch said. “She has been in practice everyday and working hard to improve. She is soaking in everything you tell her. When you show her a technique, she is always listening and making sure she is doing the things right that she needs to improve each day.
“Alexis has been a joy to have on the team. She has been a great role model and an asset to our team.”
Much like the growth of the sport at the high school level, wrestling is becoming a popular sport at the college level with close to 100 colleges across the nation now offering women’s wrestling as an intercollegiate sport and another opportunity for local wrestlers to stay in the sport.
“Obviously, I want to wrestle in college and there are now more and more colleges opening up with wrestling team, which is super exciting,” Ella Pagel said. “I want to get to that level and then hopefully from there wrestle in the Olympics.”