As the regular season winds down, a point of consistency has been established for the Northfield girls tennis team.
As was evident in Monday's 6-1 victory against Winona at Northfield High School, the Raiders may feature some youth in key spots, but they're also in possession of plenty of talent and have begun to solidify their lineup.
That was especially apparent at No. 1 doubles, where a pair of freshmen, Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant, continued their surge at the spot with a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
"I thought our first doubles, Courtney and Gabbi, were playing a pretty decent team," Northfield coach Mark Johnson said. "We've been playing this lineup the last five matches and I think they're doing a really good job at their spot."
With one more regular-season match on the docket for Tuesday at home against Red Wing (check northfieldnews.com for the result), Northfield then travels to Rochester on Saturday for the Big 9 Conference Championships before starting the Section 1AA tournament on Tuesday. Johnson said he's still not sure whether his team will be playing at home or on the road in that section clash.
What he might be more sure about is the resolve of his team, with a pair of Monday's team points coming via three-set victories. The first came at No. 2 singles, where senior Athena Pitsavas won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, before the No. 2 doubles team of senior Leah Transburg and sophomore Lynette Ott prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
"I told them it's always fun to win those three-setters when you're tired no matter what," Johnson said. "(The team score) was a lot closer than 6-1 though, that's for sure."
Also winning for the Raiders was junior Libby Brust 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, junior Caroline Ash 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, and the pair of freshman Marie Labenski and senior Allison Goodell 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
While Northfield plays in a conference and a section that regularly features some of the top teams and individuals in the state, Johnson said he's looking forward to see how his team performs in the postseason.
"It's a tough conference and a tough section," Johnson said. "That's what it is, it is what it is and we feel good about it. I just told those guys they've been playing a lot better and they're fun to watch."