Round one goes to Owatonna by the slimmest of margins.
At the Big 9 Conference gymnastics championships Saturday at Austin High School, Owatonna narrowly edged Northfield for the team title. The Huskies finished with a team score of 145.875, while the Raiders were a close second with 145.650, Mankato West was third with 143.375, Mankato East was fourth with 135.375 and Winona was fifth with 133.950.
The score for Northfield was a season high.
Individually, Northfield junior Adison Dack finished third in the all-around competition with a total of 36.625, sophomore Sidney Petersen was fourth with a total of 36.635 and senior Ellie Stodden was eighth with 35.635.
Dack also finished second on the uneven bars (9.300), third on the vault (9.500) and sixth on the floor (9.435), while Petersen was second on the floor (9.525), third on the balance beam (9.425) and seventh on the vault (9.350).
Senior Hannah Ringlien also claimed second on the balance beam with a score of 9.425, and Stoeed was fourth on the vault (9.425) and fifth on the balance beam (9.250).
This sets up another likely close battle between Northfield and Owatonna in the Section 1AA championships Friday at Rochester Century High School. Last year, the Huskies narrowly held off the Raiders by a score of 147.025-146.425.
"I am excited for them, they are in a good position going into sections," Northfield coach Leanne Fricke said. "We will take this week at practice to work on cleaning a few things up and then we are looking forward to the section meet this upcoming Friday."