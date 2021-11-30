Northfield Hiliners

The Northfield Hiliners dance team perform their high kick routine during the 2021 Defeat of Jesse James Days parade. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield dance team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.

COACHES

Head coach: Jasmin Kotek, 3rd year coaching the Hiliners, 7th year coaching in total.

Assistant coaches: Lindsey Davis (2nd year), Mallory Fuchs (2nd year), Jordan Andreas (2nd year), Jocelyn Giefer (1st year), Johanna Villa (1st year), Danette Reistad (1st year).

ROSTER

*indicates Varsity Jazz

Ainsley Nutt, senior*

Olivia Collette, senior*

Cassie Meyer, senior*

Anna Pribyl, junior*

Julia Gorden-Mercer, junior*

Marisa Devito-Winget, junior

McKenna Carlson, sophomore*

Leena Brown, sophomore*

Danica Sorem, freshman*

Lottie Keller, freshman

Sophie Meyer, freshman

Ruby Heil, 8th grade*

Lily Holman, 8th grade

Ryland Updike, 8th grade

Madison Vosejpka, 7th grade

Kailey Bricko, 7th grade

KEY ATHLETES

Ainsley Nutt: She is a second-year captain, on both varsity High Kick and Jazz. She is a very impactful member of the team, both on and off the floor. She has been one of our athletes to work on building a competitive yet compassionate team culture these last few seasons.

Leena Brown: One of our younger athletes who has had a spot on both varsity teams for awhile. She plans to run for a captain title next season, and if she is elected she will be the youngest captain the team has ever had (she is currently a freshman).

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Madison Vosejpka: She is one of our strongest athletes and one of our youngest athletes. She has a phenomenal work ethic that translates into her performance on the floor.

2020-21 RECAP

Last year we worked up the rankings placing 7th in conference and 11th in our section. Similar to previous years, but overall higher in placement and overall points.

2021-22 OUTLOOK

So far this season, our varsity teams have scored their highest in years. Our first High Kick score was a 311, higher than any score we received all of last season, and our second highest

score since the Big 9 Conference meet in 2018.

Our Junior Varsity team also has scored and placed higher so far this season than any other year we have on record (back to ’17-’18 season).

Our team goal this year is to redefine the team culture and to build the program up. We’ve had a few rocky previous years, so this is really our first year redefining the Hiliners.

COMPETITION

We are making our way up the rankings in both conference and sections. Our conference favorite is Faribault, which has taken home the championship title year after year. Our section favorite is Eastview, who historically is also a Class AAA state medalist in both High Kick and Jazz.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 13 — at Roseville Invite

Saturday, Nov. 20 — at Burnsville Invite

Saturday, Dec. 4 — at Cannon Falls Invite, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 11 — at Lakeville North Invite, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 18 — at Rochester Century Invite, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 — at Two River Invite, TBD

Saturday, Jan. 22 — at New Prague Invite, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 — at Mounds View Invite, TBD

Saturday, Feb. 12 — at Section 1AAA championships, TBD, Bloomington Kennedy High School

