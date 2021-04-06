Will Tidona

In many ways, the Northfield boys track and field team has been building toward the 2021 season.

The current crop of seniors has been counted on to score points since some were freshman, and most contributed to the varsity squad two years ago as sophomores.

So, while the Raiders are still shaking off the rust just like every other team after the cancelled 2020 season, there just might be less rust to shake off.

“We’re really lucky that our current senior class was relied a lot on when they were sophomores and got a lot of varsity experience,” Northfield coach Tyler Balow said. “We’ve got a really good crew of seniors coming back.”

Josh Carlton leads that group, as he’s been one of the top sprinters and long jumpers for Northfield since he was a freshman. Add in Will Tidona in the middle distance events and Martin Brice in the distance races, and the foundation of a solid team quickly starts to take shape.

Balow also pointed toward Caleb Meeker’s production in the hurdles, Ryan Hegland’s potential in the middle distance events and Josh Johnson’s explosiveness in the sprints.

One area in which the Raiders are completely devoid of experience is in the throwing events, where the graduation of Eli Bowman and a few other throwers left the team without any varsity experience on the roster.

Luckily for Balow, Bowman left a parting gift as he recruited juniors Ryne Johnson, Tyler Shimota and Kolton Pryor to join the team before last season was cancelled.

“There’s already been some good competition taking place between the newcomers there,” Balow said. “They’re learning technique and I think we have a lot of potential with our throwers as well.

“They got a week of practice in last year and were hungry for more. We’re looking for them to learn quickly and compete in that first varsity meet of the season.”

Then, there’s the athletes that primarily competed on the junior varsity squad, helped on the periphery of the varsity team in 2019, or are just out for track for the first time this spring.

That includes junior Zach Edwards and Collin Graff in the sprints, and Nathan Amundson in the distance events.

All together, Balow has liked what the Raiders have shown through the early stages of practice. Until the first meet April 20 at Faribault, it’s tough to say how that stacks up with the rest of the competition, however.

“Without having a season last year, we’re trying to figure out what we have, but there’s also not an ability to look back at results from last year to determine how we’re going to stack up against the conference,” Balow said. “Our distance team in cross country had a strong team where they were in the top half of the conference, so we’re going to be relying on them a lot to score points in meets. Then we have a lot of returners coming back in sprints that can make us competitive at that conference meet as well.”

ROSTER

William Acheson, senior

Matthew Anderson, senior

Nick Borene, senior

Martin Brice, senior

Josh Charlton, senior

Ryan Hegland, senior

Josh Johnson, senior

Jacob Lockner, senior

Carter Loring, senior

Caleb Meeker, senior

Christian Preslicka, senior

Anders Ripley, senior

Nikolas Stoufis, senior

Will Tidona, senior

Will Beaumaster, junior

Zach Edwards, junior

Collin Graff, junior

Eric Haines, junior

Austin Jax, junior

Devin Jax, junior

Ryne Johnson, junior

Thomas Neuger, junior

Kolton Pryor, junior

Adam Reisetter, junior

David Rhoades, junior

Tyler Shimota, junior

Bent Twietmeyer, junior

Owen Altermatt, sophomore

Nathan Amundson, sophomore

Benjamin Anderson, sophomore

Joseph Benson, sophomore

Andrew Block, sophomore

Brayden Brakke, sophomore

Sam Folland, sophomore

Cullen Merritt, sophomore

Brecken Riley, sophomore

Carter Schlomann, sophomore

Johannes Schroeer, sophomore

Joseph Schulz, sophomore

Mitchell Swenson, sophomore

Henry Vrtis, sophomore

Isaac Alladin, freshman

William Argabright, freshman

Griffith Dahle, freshman

Hunter Hebeisen, freshman

Jaden Hietala, freshman

Jens Kasten, freshman

Simon Lippert, freshman

Connor Percy, freshman

Sam Swedin, freshman

Jacob Tanghe, freshman

Carsten Walter, freshman

2021 SCHEDULE

April 20 — at Faribault, Austin, Winona, 4:30 p.m.

April 28 — vs. Faribault, Mankato East, Owatonna, 4 p.m.

May 4 — at Rochester Mayo, Austin, Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.

May 11 — at Austin, Mankato East, Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.

May 18 — at Mankato West, Albert Lea, Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.

May 27 — Big 9 Conference meet at Rochester John Marshall, 10:30 a.m.

