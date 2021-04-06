In many ways, the Northfield boys track and field team has been building toward the 2021 season.
The current crop of seniors has been counted on to score points since some were freshman, and most contributed to the varsity squad two years ago as sophomores.
So, while the Raiders are still shaking off the rust just like every other team after the cancelled 2020 season, there just might be less rust to shake off.
“We’re really lucky that our current senior class was relied a lot on when they were sophomores and got a lot of varsity experience,” Northfield coach Tyler Balow said. “We’ve got a really good crew of seniors coming back.”
Josh Carlton leads that group, as he’s been one of the top sprinters and long jumpers for Northfield since he was a freshman. Add in Will Tidona in the middle distance events and Martin Brice in the distance races, and the foundation of a solid team quickly starts to take shape.
Balow also pointed toward Caleb Meeker’s production in the hurdles, Ryan Hegland’s potential in the middle distance events and Josh Johnson’s explosiveness in the sprints.
One area in which the Raiders are completely devoid of experience is in the throwing events, where the graduation of Eli Bowman and a few other throwers left the team without any varsity experience on the roster.
Luckily for Balow, Bowman left a parting gift as he recruited juniors Ryne Johnson, Tyler Shimota and Kolton Pryor to join the team before last season was cancelled.
“There’s already been some good competition taking place between the newcomers there,” Balow said. “They’re learning technique and I think we have a lot of potential with our throwers as well.
“They got a week of practice in last year and were hungry for more. We’re looking for them to learn quickly and compete in that first varsity meet of the season.”
Then, there’s the athletes that primarily competed on the junior varsity squad, helped on the periphery of the varsity team in 2019, or are just out for track for the first time this spring.
That includes junior Zach Edwards and Collin Graff in the sprints, and Nathan Amundson in the distance events.
All together, Balow has liked what the Raiders have shown through the early stages of practice. Until the first meet April 20 at Faribault, it’s tough to say how that stacks up with the rest of the competition, however.
“Without having a season last year, we’re trying to figure out what we have, but there’s also not an ability to look back at results from last year to determine how we’re going to stack up against the conference,” Balow said. “Our distance team in cross country had a strong team where they were in the top half of the conference, so we’re going to be relying on them a lot to score points in meets. Then we have a lot of returners coming back in sprints that can make us competitive at that conference meet as well.”
ROSTER
William Acheson, senior
Matthew Anderson, senior
Nick Borene, senior
Martin Brice, senior
Josh Charlton, senior
Ryan Hegland, senior
Josh Johnson, senior
Jacob Lockner, senior
Carter Loring, senior
Caleb Meeker, senior
Christian Preslicka, senior
Anders Ripley, senior
Nikolas Stoufis, senior
Will Tidona, senior
Will Beaumaster, junior
Zach Edwards, junior
Collin Graff, junior
Eric Haines, junior
Austin Jax, junior
Devin Jax, junior
Ryne Johnson, junior
Thomas Neuger, junior
Kolton Pryor, junior
Adam Reisetter, junior
David Rhoades, junior
Tyler Shimota, junior
Bent Twietmeyer, junior
Owen Altermatt, sophomore
Nathan Amundson, sophomore
Benjamin Anderson, sophomore
Joseph Benson, sophomore
Andrew Block, sophomore
Brayden Brakke, sophomore
Sam Folland, sophomore
Cullen Merritt, sophomore
Brecken Riley, sophomore
Carter Schlomann, sophomore
Johannes Schroeer, sophomore
Joseph Schulz, sophomore
Mitchell Swenson, sophomore
Henry Vrtis, sophomore
Isaac Alladin, freshman
William Argabright, freshman
Griffith Dahle, freshman
Hunter Hebeisen, freshman
Jaden Hietala, freshman
Jens Kasten, freshman
Simon Lippert, freshman
Connor Percy, freshman
Sam Swedin, freshman
Jacob Tanghe, freshman
Carsten Walter, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
April 20 — at Faribault, Austin, Winona, 4:30 p.m.
April 28 — vs. Faribault, Mankato East, Owatonna, 4 p.m.
May 4 — at Rochester Mayo, Austin, Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.
May 11 — at Austin, Mankato East, Mankato West, 4:30 p.m.
May 18 — at Mankato West, Albert Lea, Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.
May 27 — Big 9 Conference meet at Rochester John Marshall, 10:30 a.m.