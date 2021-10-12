The Northfield volleyball team stayed perfect in the Big 9 Conference with another two sweeps last week.
First, the Raiders (16-4, 8-0 Big 9 Conference) eased past Albert Lea (6-11, 1-7) on the road 25-12, 25-10, 25-10.
Northfield was dominant at the net against the Tigers, as the team racked up 15 total block assists. Maddie McDowell led the way with six block assists, and all of Teagan Timperley, Sydney Jaynes, Hannah Koester and Annelise Larson finished with two apice.
Larson also notched the only solo block of the night, while Addison Ertz added a block assist.
The Raiders also picked up plenty of points at the service line with 11 total aces. Timperley notched a team-high five aces, while Sydney Jaynes added three aces, and all of Teagan Jaynes, Bella Rushing and Kaitlyn Kotek finished with one ace each.
Sydney Jaynes led the offense with nine kills, and Larson added five kills, Ertz and Koester each added four kills and Timperley provided three kills.
The winning ways continued Friday night at home against Winona (1-13-1-7), with Northfield easing to a 25-6, 25-11, 25-12 sweep.
Kaitlyn Kotek stepped up with a team-high 13 assists, while Teagan Jaynes added seven assists and Teagan Timperley provided six assists.
Northfield was similarly effective at the service line against the Winhawks with a total of 12 aces, with Timperley and Lucy Larson each tallying four to lead the way. Kotek added a pair of aces, and Bella Rushing and Sydney Jaynes each finished with one ace.
Sydney Jaynes led the Raiders with nine kills, Hannah Koester finished with six kills, and Maddie McDowell and Addison Ertz each tallied five kills.
Northfield played again Tuesday night at Rochester Mayo, the only other remaining undefeated team in the Big 9 Conference.
The winner of that match has the inside track toward the conference title, with Northfield having two more games against Faribault (9-13, 2-5) and Rochester John Marshall (9-11, 2-6). Rochester Mayo, meanwhile, finishes the season with Winona (1-13, 1-7) and Albert Lea (6-11, 1-7).