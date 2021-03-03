Game: Northfield (11-0) at Owatonna (12-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Last matchup: The Raiders picked up a 3-2 victory in Northfield that effectively decided the Big 9 Conference title race, since only the first matchups between teams count toward the conference standings this season.
Recent results: Northfield has allowed only one goal in its last six games, while Owatonna is winners of its last six as well. The Huskies have allowed only three goals in that time period.
1. Let’s start there. While the competition against some Big 9 teams isn’t quite as stringent, both Northfield and Owatonna have been lights-out defensively this season. The two goals allowed by the Raiders to the Huskies in the first matchup is tied for the most all season, while the three goals allowed by the Huskies to the Raiders is also tied for their highest total in 2021. A large portion of that goal prevention has been due to the number of shots the opposition has been able to fire. Owatonna is allowing an average of 13.6 shots per game, while the same statistic for Northfield jumps slightly to 16.2. The second part is the goalies for both teams. Junior Ava Wolfe (Owatonna) and junior Maggie Malecha (Northfield) are first and second in the state in terms of wins. Malecha is second in goals against average (0.55), while Wolfe is fourth (0.92). In save percentage, Malecha is top in the state with her mark of .966, and Wolfe is 26th with .932. Bottom line, shots and scoring chances will likely be at a premium Thursday night.
2. In terms of pure offensive output, the Huskies possess the advantage. Olivia Herzog is 11th in the state with 32 points, while Samantha Bogen (30 points), Anna Herzog (27 points), Ezra Oien (27 points), Sydney Hunst (23 points), Grace Wolfe (20 points) and Molly Achterkirch (18 points) provide Owatonna with a plethora of scoring options. Northfield’s scoring output is less amplified, with Ayla Puppe’s 20 points leading the team. That total that is closely followed by Mya Wesling (19 points), Grace McCoshen (15 points) and Cambria Monson (15 points). Overall, Owatonna’s total of 88 goals in 13 games outpace Northfield’s 61 goals in 11 games. That has yet to impact the Raiders, however, as they have beaten every team by more than two goals with the exception of the 3-2 win against Owatonna, and 4-2 and 3-1 wins against Mankato East.
3. While this season’s second matchup won’t provide quite the same level of dramatics as last season’s overtime victory for Owatonna that split the conference title between the two teams, there’s still plenty at stake in terms of seeding for the Section 1AA tournament. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Lakeville South will garner the top seed, because even though the Raiders (No. 9) are in the neighborhood of the Cougars (No. 7) in terms of QRF, the South Suburban Conference bump will surely lift Lakeville South to the top spot once the deliberations start. Where things get interesting are in the second to fifth seeds of the seven-team section. Owatonna is 20th in QRF, Dodge County is 27th and Farmington is 29th. Farmington’s seed will likely outperform its QRF ranking thanks to its South Suburban Conference schedule and a handy 2-2 tie against Lakeville South. How much the Tigers shoot up the seeding might be a dependent on what Northfield and Owatonna do Thursday, however. If the Raiders win, they may hold on to the second seed and home-ice advantage until a potential final against Lakeville South. If the Huskies win, then the battle for that second seed becomes a convoluted mess between four teams.