The Northfield softball team raced past Owatonna 10-0 in five innings Thursday at home to start its season.
Senior Brynn Hostettler fired four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out 12, before sophomore Courtney Graff fired a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts.
Senior Payton Fox launched a home run for the Raiders, Graff finished 1-for-1 with three walks and four runs scored, senior Mikaela Girard went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and junior Sammy Noreen picked up a pair of hits including a double.
Senior Chloe Rozga drew a pair of walks, while senior Avery Valek, junior Katie Balster and sophomore Ava Stanchina all reached base once.
The scheduled strengthens significantly in Northfield's next game Saturday against Mankato West in a rematch of the 2019 Class AAA state championship, which the Raiders won 8-3. The Scarets surged past Rochester Century 12-2 in their season debut Thursday.
First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Northfield.