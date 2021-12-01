Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield wrestling team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Geoff Staab, 21st year of coaching (6th year as head coach in Northfield).
Assistant coaches: Beau Hayes (6th year), Brent Yule (2nd year), Jeremy Mork (3rd year), Bob Pagel (1st year).
ROSTER
106 — Caden Staab 7th, Matthew Dettling 10th
113 — Keith Harner 9th
120 — Keith Harner, Logan Williams 9th
126 — Jackson Barron 8th, Logan Williams 9th
132 — Beau Murphy 12th
138 — Jake Messner 12th
145 — Brody Gorr 11th
152 — Jayce Barron 11th/Owen Murphy 9th
160 — Owen Murphy 9th/ Jayce Barron 11th
170 — Darrin Kuyper 12th
182 — Quinn Ertz 11th
195 — Nick Mikula 12th
220 — Mason Pagel 12th
HWT — Joey Schulz 11th
KEY ATHLETES
126 — Jackson Barron: 28-5 last year, placed 6th at state at 106 last year as 7th Grader.
132 — Beau Murphy: State entrant in 2020, 15-6 varsity last year.
138 — Jake Messner: 20-10 last year, 4th at state in 2020, placed first last year at Section 1AAA meet and third at super section with section 2, which was a brutal bracket. He would have been at the state tournament in a normal year.
152 — Jayce Barron: 23-8 last year, placed fourth at super section, which would have been a state entrant in a normal year.
160 — Owen Murphy: 20-14 varsity as an 8th grader at 145/152 last year. Maybe not ranked in the beginning, but he will turn heads this year and beat established tough wrestlers.
170 — Darrin Kuyper: Had season-ending injuries the last two years (same injury both years, but now has had the surgery). Was 6-0 before season-ending injury, has been on varsity since 7th grade, was ranked last year before injury. He is healthy this year.
195 — Nick Mikula: 10-3 last year. Nick is coming off of an injury last year that kept him from competing at individual sections. I see big things from him this year as a senior.
220 — Mason Pagel: 26-3 last year, was in the section finals (which they didn’t wrestle), then got hurt in the first round of super sections and injury defaulted.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Brody Gorr
Keith Harner
Caden Staab
Quinn Ertz
2020-21 RECAP
26-6 as a team last year, co-conference champs (8-1), 1st at section, state entrant
2021-22 OUTLOOK
We expect to be competing for the section championship and our goal is placing at the state tournament. We just need to stay healthy.
COMPETITON
Our team should be considered one of the section favorites as well as Owatonna. Faribault and Rochester Mayo should have solid teams this year as well and can’t be overlooked.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Saturday, Dec. 4 — at Faribault Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 — at Hastings Invite, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — at Austin, Winona, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18 — Northfield Larry Severson Invite, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22 — vs. Farmington, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — at Mankato East, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 — vs. Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 — at Creston (Iowa) Invite, 10 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — at St. Michael-Albertville, Dassel-Cokato, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 — at Albert Lea, Faribault, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29 — at Lake City Invite, 10 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 — at Mankato West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 — vs. Lakeville North, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.
Thursday. Feb. 17 — Section 1AAA team tournament first round, 5 p.m., high seed
Saturday, Feb. 19 — Section 1AAA team semifinals and finals, 10 a.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center
Friday, Feb. 25 — Section 1AAA individual preliminaries. 10 a.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 26 — Section 1AAA individual semifinals and finals, 10 a.m., Rochester Mayo Civic Center