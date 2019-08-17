DASSEL — There wasn't a moment of panic for the Northfield Knights.
Not when Beaudreau's Saints pitcher Brindley Theisen hadn't allowed a hit through the first five innings Saturday afternoon in Dassel, or when the Knights entered the bottom of the eighth inning trailing by a run with six outs left to prolong their stay in the Class B state tournament.
That's because Northfield was fully aware of its offensive capability, and that on occasions it can show up late to the party, which started in Saturday's eighth inning when the Knights stormed to four runs and secured a 5-2 first-round victory. Northfield will play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Chanhassen back in Dassel.
"We have a tendency sometimes to score late, it feels like, but that's the thing with our team." Jake Mathison said. "Up and down the lineup we can hit a double and get a hit, which is always refreshing and always keeps us calm.
On the mound, Mathison earned the win by hurling a complete game and allowing only six hits, five of which came in the first two innings when the Saints scored both their runs. In the top of the first, Mathison drilled a batter with the bases loaded to force in a run, but Eric Pittman turned a slick 5-3 double play to leave the bases loaded.
In the top of the second, Mathison allowed three straight hits to surrender another run, before Northfield turned a 6-4-3 double play to strand a pair of runners.
"I made a couple pitches and the guys turned a couple big double plays behind me, which was huge," Mathison said. "After that I just settled in, found the groove and trusted the guys behind me. Eric Pittman had a phenomenal game at third just getting peppered."
Pittman's big day went beyond his play at third base, where in addition to his first-inning double play he made five putouts. Leading off the bottom of the sixth inning, while Theisen was still bewildering Northfield with a no-hitter, Pittman turned on a fastball and launched it over the wall in left field for a solo home run.
"I always look for fastballs down the middle and try to hit them really far," Pittman said. "That's what we did and every once in a while it works out and today was one of those days. It was just a matter of time. We've got a lot of good hitters."
Northfield followed that blast by loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but Aldon Severson grounded out to short to nullify the scoring threat.
In the eighth, with Theisen out of the game and Nick Maiers on the mound, Severson came to bat again, this time with Tommy McDonald on third base, Mathison on first base and no outs.
Severson drove a ball out to the 370 mark in right-center field, where the Saints center fielder misplayed the ball allowing both McDonald and Mathison to score and provide Northfield with a 3-2 lead. Then, Nick Bornhauser crushed a two-run homer to right to provide Mathison with plenty of cushion in the top of the ninth.
"It's always kind of a breather when a guy's shutting you down and they go to someone else," Mathison said.
Mathison didn't provide the Saints with the same type of breather, as he retired the in order in the top of the ninth to lock up the win, send the Knights through to the second round, where the tournament shifts to a double-elimination format, and send the Saints home.
"We're confident," Pittman said. "Top to bottom we've got a ton of good hitters, and they were really good. They played really, really well and that pitcher was dialed in the whole game, but it's not to the point where we say it's over. We just keep playing. We literally have eight guys in our lineup who can put the ball over the fence at any given moment and it happens pretty quick."