Event: Northfield Larry Severson Invitational, 10 a.m., Saturday at Northfield High School.
Top teams: Northfield is ranked No. 6 in Class AAA and won the event last year, while Hastings and Lakeville South are receiving votes in the Class AAA poll and Mahtomedi is doing the same in the Class AA poll.
113 — The headliner of the 113-pound bracket is likely Pine Island’s Luke Williams, who’s ranked No. 6 in Class AA and is 7-1 so far this year. His one loss came in the finals of the St. James Invitational last Saturday against Marshall’s Dylan Louwagie, who’s ranked No. 2 in Class AAA at 106, and even that was by a narrow 5-4 decision, plus, six of of the seven wins for Williams have been by pin. He’ll be the only ranked entrant in the field, but a pair of younger wrestlers with solid starts to the year will join him in Northfield sophomore Beau Murphy and Cannon Falls’ Colten Black. Murphy has started the year 6-0 with three falls, a major decision and an 8-3 win against Faribault’s Tyler Boyd, who will also be in the field. Black, meanwhile, is 4-2 this year with three pins, one of which came against Mahtomedi’s Hayden Schaefer, who will be in Northfield on Saturday.
160 — This is probably the deepest bracket of the day going off the number of ranked entrants. Top amongst those is Lakeville South’s Willie Bastyr, who’s ranked second in the weight class in Class AAA and won a state title at 152 last year. This year, he’s 2-1 at 160 with the wins coming from a first-period pin and a 5-3 decision, both against unranked opponents, while he was pinned by Chaska/Chanhassen’s Aiden Brady, who’s unranked. Also in the field is Mahtomedi’s Reid Lawrence, who’s ranked sixth in Class AA at 152 but has wrestled exclusively at 160 so far. In seven matches this year, Lawrence is 7-0 with all seven victories coming via pin, six of those in the first period. Lake City’s Derek Meincke is ranked No. 8 in Class AA at the weight class, but he’s yet to wrestle this year and it’s unclear whether he’ll be on the mat Saturday. For Northfield, sophomore Darrin Kuyper will be the entrant in this bracket, and while he’s not ranked, he’s had a solid start to the year with a 6-1 record. Three of the wins have been by pin, while one was for an injury default, and the one loss was an 11-7 decision against Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden, who’s ranked No. 1 at 152 in Class AAA. Adding to the bracket’s depth is Rochester Century’s Owen Pharo, who’s started the year 8-2 and was a state qualifier two years ago.
220 — In what projects to be a Big 9 Conference heavy bracket, Rochester Century’s Seth Arndt should grab the top seed thanks to his No. 8 ranking in Class AAA during the early part of the season. So far this year, Arndt is 7-0 and won the title at the Edina Invite last Saturday with a pin and two major decisions. His biggest win so far was an 8-6 overtime decision against Class A No. 8 Tate Carver from Chatfield. He’ll face competition Saturday in the form of Northfield senior David Tonjum, Mankato East’s Kolin Beier and Tri-City United’s Jose Reyes. Reyes and Beier are both undefeated so far, while Tonjum has one loss this year, which came against Reyes in the finals of the Dick Shiels Invite in Faribault. That final ended 14-10 in favor of Reyes, who stormed back from a four-point deficit at the start of the third period. Beier, meanwhile, is 4-0 this year with each win coming via pin.