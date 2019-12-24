120/126
For both Northfield junior Chase Murphy and sophomore Jake Messner, these two days in North Dakota will feature some of the toughest competition either has faced this year. Combining the 120 and 126 projected fields, there will be a total of nine wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of Minnesota’s Class AAA and Class AA, or the top five of Class A, plus a bevy of competition from North Dakota.
Murphy, who’s ranked second at 120 in Class AAA, will likely face in-state competition from Andover’s John Babineau (No. 5 in AAA), New Prague’s Joey Novak (No. 6 in AAA), Prior Lake’s Teagan Block (No. 7 in AAA) and Fairmont’s Lucas Jagodzinski (No. 2 in AA). Murphy and Babineau have wrestles exclusively at 120 this year, while Block, Jagodzinski and Novack have competed at both 120 and 126.
In terms of North Dakota talent at 120, Bismarck’s Wilfried Tanefu is ranked No. 1 in Class A, the state’s top classification, while Bismarck Century’s Kaden DeCoteau is third in Class A and Valley City’s Bennet Rogelstad is fourth in Class A.
Rogelstad has also wrestled at 126, where the tournament appears to be deeper than at 120.
From North Dakota, there’s Class A No. 1 Reece Barnhardt from Bismarck St. Mary’s, Class A No. 2 Danny Monatuka from Fargo North, Class A No. 3 Hayden Johnsrud from Bismark Century and Class A No. 4 Tyler Porter from West Fargo. Those are all in addtion to Class B No. 1 Carter Schmitz.
In addition to Messner, the top Minnesota entrants are Wayzata’s Kyler Wong (No. 5 in AAA), Fairmont’s Jaxson Rohman (No. 2 in AA) and Crookston’s Zach Brown (No. 3 in A).
138
This might very well be the biggest test for Northfield junior Drew Woodley until the state tournament. With an undefeated record and wins against Stillwater’s Reid Ballantyne (a three-time state champ) and Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell (a two-time state champ), Woodley’s asserted himself as Minnesota’s top dog in the 138-pound weight class (Ballantyne is still ranked No. 1 at 132 in Class AAA, while Pickell is No. 1 at 132 in Class AA).
The projected field at Rumble will feature an assortment of potential challengers to Woodley in the state tournament, starting with Wayzata’s Cael Swenson, who’s 13-1 this year and ranked second at 138 behind Woodley.
The one loss came in the finals of the 138 bracket at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in a 7-3 decision against Simley’s Ryan Sokol, who’s ranked first at 138 in Class AA.
Also figuring to be in attendance in Fargo will be New Prague’s Nick Novak (fourth in Class AAA), Fairmont’s Connor Simmonds (third in Class AA), Dassel-Cokato’s Jerry Simes (fourth in Class AA), Mankato East’s Spencer Ruedy (eighth in Class AA) and Scott West’s Colten Bahr (ninth in Class AA).
From the North Dakota side, Bismarck Century’s Clay Radenz is ranked No. 1 in Class A and Jamestown’s Colton Mewes is ranked No. 3 in Class A.
220
Fresh into the Class AAA rankings at No. 9 at 220, Northfield senior David Tonjum will be immediately tested in Fargo.
The route to a successful two days isn’t entirely treacherous, though, with the largest roadblock perhaps coming in the form of Woodbury’s Mason Barrows, who’s ranked sixth in Class AAA and is 6-3 so far this year.
More tangibly, the bracket could provide a section preview between Tonjum and Farmington’s Luke Weierke, who’s ranked eighth in Class AAA and is 8-1 this year with the lone loss coming against Shakopee’s Joey Johnson, who’s ranked No. 1 in Class AAA.