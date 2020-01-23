A third-period flurry Thursday night at Northfield Ice Arena allowed the Northfield boys hockey team to check off a pair of vital components in its second-half schedule: a win against a Big 9 Conference opponent that doubles as a victory against a Section 1AA foe.
On this occasion, the victim was Rochester Mayo (4-12, 2-6), which surrendered three straight goals in the final frame to lose 5-2 and allow the Raiders (11-6, 9-1) to claim their fifth consecutive victory.
"It was a 2-2 game going into the third, but we got three in the third to salt away a good win," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "Shots were very one-sided, I think they were 39-13, so we really dominated the shots. They've got a good goalie and they played us very physical, so there was some adjusting to that. The kids played well all three periods, it was just a case of keep going and keep going and good things will happen."
Northfield junior defenseman Josh Kruger scored the eventual game-winner less than a minute into the third period, before sophomore forward Spencer Klotz tallied a pair of goals to extend the advantage.
It was Kruger's second goal of the game, while junior forward Carson VanZuilen also notched a goal earlier in the contest.
The win allowed Northfield, which entered the night with a two-point lead over Rochester Century for first place in the Big 9 Conference, to partially hold on to its lead. While the Raiders won, the result merited only two points since they've already beaten the Spartans once this year.
The Panthers, meanwhile, trounced Austin 10-2 on Thursday in the only meeting between the two teams to provide them with four points. Those results leave Northfield and Rochester Century dead even at the top of the standings with 26 points, while Owatonna lurks in third place with 24 points.
"The best part about where we're at now is we control our destiny in the conference and in terms of section seeding," Luckraft said.
That's true, since Northfield is slated to travel to Owatonna (also a section foe) on Jan. 30 for a two-point contest, and will host Rochester Century (another section opponent) on Feb. 8 in a matchup worth four points that may very well tip the conference title one way or the other.
On top of those two games, the Raiders still have Big 9 dates with Rochester John Marshall (worth two points) and Albert Lea (worth four points), as well as two games to go against Red Wing.
In addition to Rochester Century and Owatonna, Northfield is slated to play at Section 1AA foe Hastings for a chance to potentially emerge from a muddled middle in the Section 1AA standings.
In terms of minnesotascores.com's Quality Results Formula, the quintet of Hastings, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Farmington and Northfield are separated by only 10.8 points. Hastings is third with 72.9, while Northfield is seventh with 62.1 according to calculations made before Thursday night's action.
It's worth noting Owatonna has already beaten Northfield 2-0 earlier this season in Northfield, but Luckraft believes his team has improved since that pitfall.
"We've been a team that's played better in the second half, whether that's just gelling together or the kids getting more confidence as we go," Luckraft said. "That's definitely happening. The lines are playing better together and there's some cohesiveness. I think our defensemen have really played well and are starting to work as pairs together, and Cal (Frank) has played solid in goal. All those pieces have been important to the recent success and will be important over the last eight games of the regular season."