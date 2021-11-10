On a team loaded with eventual Division I players, Laura Wellbrock was limited to a role as a rotation player during her time on the volleyball team at Northfield High School.
In her first year away from the Raiders at the University of Minnesota-Morris, Wellbrock showcased the talent that allowed her to operate as a varsity contributor for two years. Wellbrock joined a relatively young UM-Morris team and quickly established herself as a starter this fall.
She played in 28 total matches with 21 starts, and finished the season with a team-high 251 kills to help the Cougars post a 15-14 overall record and a 10-4 mark in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Wellbrock was rewarded with a spot on the UMAC all-conference first team.
She was one of only two freshmen on the six-player first team and one of only three freshmen among the 18 players named to either the first team, second team or honorable mentions.
Wellbrock’s contributions extended beyond her ability to finish points this season. She also finished second on the team with 26 aces, third on the team with 282 digs, fourth on the team with 16 assists and fifth on the team with 28 total blocks.
The Cougars sported seven freshmen this season compared to only four seniors, two juniors and four sophomores.
Goldsworthy helps Gusties
After two games this season for the Gustavus women’s hockey team, senior Madi Goldsworthy has established herself as part of the discussion to receive major minutes. During a two-game sweep of Lake Forest last weekend in Illinois, the 2018 Northfield High School graduate started the second victory.
In the 3-0 victory, Goldsworthy tallied two shots in the first period, before the Gusties scored all three of their goals in the second period. In the season-opening 4-1 victory the day before, Goldsworthy recorded one shot on goal.
The Gusties next play their first home games of the season Friday and Saturday against St. Catherine in St. Peter.
Stanchina makes debut at Michigan Tech
It’s been a long time since Mitchell Stanchina has played in a competitive game of football. After the 2019 Northfield High School graduate starred for the Raiders, he redshirted the 2019 season at Division II Michigan Tech. In 2020, COVID-19 wiped out the season.
For the first eight games of the 2021 season, Stanchina — still a freshman in terms of eligibility — watched from the sidelines.
That changed in Saturday’s 34-0 victory at Northwood, in which Stanchina recorded a solo tackle, two assisted tackles, recovered a fumble and was credited with a pass breakup.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved the Huskies to 5-4 this season and 4-2 within the conference ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale at home against Saginaw Valley State.