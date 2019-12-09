Senior Will Dittrich tallied a short-handed goal for the St. Olaf College men's hockey team in a 5-1 loss to No. 8 Augsburg on Saturday afternoon at St. Olaf Ice Arena.
Dittrich scored his second short-handed goal of the season with just over five minutes remaining in the second period to get St. Olaf (1-11-0, 1-5-0 MIAC) on the board. Augsburg (8-2-0, 5-1-0 MIAC) built a 3-0 lead before Dittrich's tally and went on to add a pair of third-period goals to complete a weekend sweep.
After scoring twice for the Auggies in a 3-1 win the night before, Gavin Holland got the scoring started at 14:32 of the opening period, tapping in the puck on the back door after being found by Gunnar Goodmanson and Erik Palmqvist. Holland's tally was the only goal of the first period.
Augsburg increased its lead to 3-0 with two goals in the span of 2:58 in the first half of the second period. Jarod Blackowiak's centering pass squeezed in at 6:27 of the period before Tommy Carey made it 3-0 by getting in behind the St. Olaf defense shortly after sophomore Mitch Dolter nearly got St. Olaf on the board, blasting a rebound just wide.
Later in the second, Dittrich deflected the puck out of his own zone, skated into the Augsburg zone, held off an Augsburg defenseman and recorded the third short-handed goal of his career while also drawing a penalty at 14:53 to get St. Olaf within two. Dittrich's third goal of the season tied him with classmates Paul Stehr and Kyle Rimbach for the team lead.
The Auggies tacked on a pair of third-period goals to complete the four-goal win. Grant Reichenbacher put home a rebound off a shot by Austin Dollimer two minutes into the period before Palmqvist registered an empty-net goal at 17:53.
Senior Noah Parker tallied 34 saves in the loss for St. Olaf. Jack Robbel earned the win by making 17 saves in 49:29 between the pipes for Augsburg before being replaced by Jon Albers, who had four saves in the final 10:31.
The game was St. Olaf's final contest of the 2019 calendar year. The Oles will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Hamline at 7 p.m. in a non-conference matchup.
Augsburg women ease past St. Olaf
unior Carolyn Carpenter tallied her first goal of the season for the St. Olaf College women's hockey team, but host Augsburg University completed a sweep of the Oles with a 5-1 win on Saturday at Ed Saugestad Rink.
Augsburg (5-3-0, 3-3-0 MIAC) scored all five of its goals over the first two periods, as Hollywood Hermanson recorded a goal in each of the periods. Carpenter struck on the power play in the final minute of the first period to bring St. Olaf (0-11-0, 0-6-0 MIAC) within a goal before the Auggies pulled away with a three-goal second period.
After the Auggies took a 2-0 lead on goals by Hermanson and McKenna Ellena, Carpenter registered her first goal of the season on the power play at 19:02 to halve St. Olaf's deficit. Classmates Emma Boyer and Mary Kate Eiden earned their first assists of the season on Carpenter's goal.
In the second, Payton and Hermanson scored 28 seconds apart at the 5:48 and 6:16 marks to quickly stretch Augsburg's lead to 4-1 before Emily Ach claimed the final goal of the game at 12:43.
Coming off a career-high 46 saves the night before, sophomore Grace Boswell-Healey made 31 saves over the final 33:44 after coming on in relief of first year Taylor Smith, who had 19 saves in the opening 26:16.
Abby Bollig made eight saves over the first two periods to earn the victory for Augsburg. Mara McClain stopped all seven shots she faced in the final 20 minutes for the hosts.
St. Olaf's next game does not come until the new year, when the Oles travel to Angola, Ind. for a series at Trine on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3-4. The series opener will start at 4 p.m. EST.