The Northfield wrestling team improved to 10-3 overall Thursday night with a 41-30 win at Farmington. The Raiders started the season with eight straight wins but have run into injury problems, which put major holes in their lineup the past week or so.
Despite dropping three of the last four duals before the victory over the Tigers, Northfield is ranked No. 7 in Class AAA per The Guillotine’s rankings and have six wrestlers individually ranked. Beau Murphy is No. 8 in the 120-pound weight class, Chase Murphy is No. 5 at 126, Sam Holman comes in No. 8 in the 138-pound weight class, Darrin Kuyper is No. 10 at 170, Mason Pagel is ranked No. 9 at 195 and Nick Lopez is No. 7 at 285.
Head coach Geoff Staab said after the dual that his team has had as many as five varsity starters out lately, but a few were back to help them hold off a late comeback by Farmington. He hopes to have everyone back by March in time for sections.
“Next wrestler up, whoever that may be, sometimes it’s one of the guys on our team, sometimes it’s one of the girls,” Staab said about what his message to the team has been during their rough patch. “Ella Pagel came out there tonight. We have some tough girls in our wrestling room as well. We have to do what we can take control of on the mat, every wrestler that’s out there, whether you’re wrestling varsity for the first time or you’ve been wrestling varsity. You just take care of what you’re supposed to do, the rest will fall into place. That’s kind of been our motto down so many people.”
Northfield won five of the first six matches to take a commanding 26-3 lead through 138. From there, Farmington slowly started to mount a comeback, helped by three pins and a Raider forfeit at 182. However, Nick Lopez closed the door with a pin at 285 in 1 minute, 4 seconds for Northfield after the Tigers closed the gap to 35-30.
Below are the full results for the dual. Northfield hosts Rochester John Marshall and Mankato East for a triangular on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and then is home again Feb. 11 against Austin and Forest Lake.
Northfield 51, Farmington 30
106: Jackson Barron pinned Zachary Olson in 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
113: Keith Harner lost to Ryan Sullivan by a 9-4 decision
120: Brody Gorr beat Tyler Sullivan by a 10-1 major decision.
126: Beau Murphy pinned Jake Arens in 1:26. 16-3 Northfield
132: Chase Murphy beat Aiden Han-Lindemyer by a 10-2 major decision.
138: Sam Holman pinned Edon Davis in 3:56.
145: Owen Murphy lost to Hunter Frost by a 5-0 decision.
152: Gavin Anderson pinned Dylan Olson in 1:14.
160: Ella Pagel was pinned by Austin Hamel in 4:35.
170: Carter Seeley beat Caden Elsen by a 7-2 decision.
182: Northfield forfeit to Cole Han-Lindemyer.
195: Jayce Barron was pinned by Parker Venz in 29 seconds.
220: Quinn Ertz was pinned by Andrew Keeler in 1:54.
285: Nick Lopez pinned Tanner Olson in 1:04.