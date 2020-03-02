The St. Olaf College women's track and field team recorded its highest finish at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships in seven years by tying for second as the three-day meet concluded Saturday at Donald McNeely Spectrum.
Entering the day, St. Olaf was one point ahead of Bethel in the team standings and the two teams ended up tied for second with 91 points. The finish was the best for the Oles at the event since the 2012-13 team finished alone in second place. St. Thomas won its 21st consecutive conference indoor title with 171 points, while Carleton finished in seventh place.
Senior Johanna Glaaser and first year Annika Muller both won individual MIAC championships on the day for the Oles, with Glaaser winning the 600 meters in 1:34.82 and Muller claiming the triple jump with a school-record mark of 11.12 meters (36' 5 ¾").
Muller's mark of 11.12 meters broke teammate Paige Woldt's previous school record of 11.07 meters (36' 4") set last season. Glaaser's winning time of 1:34.82 in the 600 was a personal best, as she improved her second-place time in program history in the event.
The 4x400-meter relay of junior Katie Elstad, first year Teresa Pettitt-Kenney, first year Rebekah Salfer and Glaaser earned Honorable Mention All-MIAC honors with a second-place finish in 4:03.76, trailing only Bethel's meet-record time of 3:55.37. The Oles' time was also good for eighth in program history.
The 4x200-meter relay of Glaaser, Elstad, sophomore Annika Patterson and senior Laura Kammer also picked up honorable mention all-conference honors after placing sixth with a time of 1:48.70. The relay also broke into St. Olaf's all-time list in the event at No. 10.
Woldt and first year Ellie Pahl added top-six finishes to collect Honorable Mention All-MIAC status in field events, as Woldt was fifth in the triple jump (10.87m, 35' 8") and Pahl was sixth in the shot put (12.74m, 41' 9 ¾").