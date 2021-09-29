Game: Owatonna (2-2) at Northfield (2-2), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Raiders were unable to keep up in the second half of a 31-7 loss at New Prague, while Owatonna relatively righted the ship in a 51-7 victory against Austin.
Last matchup: Owatonna cruised to a 42-0 victory in Northfield last season.
1. Thanks to a resurgent start to the season from the Raiders and an up-and-down first half of the campaign for the Huskies, these two programs enter Friday night as close as they’ve been since 2018. The problems through the first three weeks of the season were plentiful, with an offense featuring plenty of new faces struggling to get on the same page and a defense that was prone to give up big play after big play. That ship was righted on Saturday afternoon, when the Huskies raced to a blowout win against Austin. The Packers allowed sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey to gather his footing in his second career start, and while he still tossed a pair of interceptions, he did throw for four touchdowns and 193 yards.
Senior Nick Williams was to thank for that offensive resurgence, as the wide receiver hauled in five receptions for 147 yards and three touchdown.
Williams has been the key for the offense this season, as he also racked up nine receptions for 205 yards in a 58-31 defeat against Rochester Century. In the other two games (16-14 win against Rochester Century, 42-0 loss against Mankato West), he’s been limited to four catches for 26 cards, with the Panthers and the Scarlets capable to containing Williams’ yards after the catch. That’ll be the key for a Northfield defense that’s been done in by the big plays tis season.
2. Defensively, Owatonna has shown the ability to shut down non-elite competition. Undefeated Rochester Mayo and Mankato West racked up the yards and points against the Huskies, but those two teams are likely to do that against just about everyone this season. Against Rochester Century, Owatonna’s defense won the game, with seven of its points coming on an interception return for a touchdown. The Huskies did allow touchdown runs of 85 and 42 yards, however. Austin didn’t possess the game-breaking ability take advantage of that weakness, however.
On paper, at least, Northfield’s offense isn’t one that’s built around big-play capability. Instead, the Raiders have found success methodically moving the ball up and down the field on the ground with their Wing-T offense. A key Friday night will be if Northfield can repeat that sustained offensive success on a play-by-play basis, and if Owatonna’s missed tackling problems turn 5 and 10-yard runs into 20 and 30-yard runs.
3. Perhaps the most surprising part of Owatonna’s slow start to the season has been how turnover prone the offense has been. In the win against Austin, Ginskey tossed a pair of interceptions, while against Mankato West the sophomore attempted only six passes against what was perhaps the worst defense to face in a quarterback’s introduction to varsity football. Senior Taylor Bogen started the season and quarterback and has been out the last two weeks with an injury, but even he fired three interceptions in his two starts. Add a lost fumble, and that’s six turnovers in the first four games for the typically hyper-disciplined Huskies.
While Northfield’s defense has struggled against more athletic offenses, it’s been consistent in its ability to force turnovers. After forcing none in a 21-20 win against Austin in Week 1, the Raiders turned Rochester Mayo over three times, Rochester John Marshall three times and New Prague four times. That’s 10 forced turnovers in the last three weeks. In what’s likely to be a pretty rowdy environment for Homecoming on Friday night, Northfield’s ability to grab early momentum with some turnovers could be key.
4. A few years ago, matchups between Northfield and Owatonna typically dictated the subdistrict or Section 1-5A champion. This year, the winner of Friday night’s game grabs control of fourth place in the Red Subdistrict, but perhaps more importantly takes a massive step toward a potential bye in the Section 1-5A playoffs. The subdistrict championship will likely be decided Friday night in a headliner game between Rochester Mayo (4-0) and Mankato West (4-0). The Spartans appear to have the top seed in Section 1-5A wrapped up, with Mankato West in a battle with Chaska for the top spot in Section 2-5A. The No. 2 seed behind Rochester Mayo, however, is up for grabs. Owatonna’s win against Rochester Century gives it the early lead for that spot, but if Northfield is able to win Friday that blows the projected structure of the section wide open. Rochester Century (0-4) starts the softer back half of its schedule this against Austin (0-4), while Rochester John Marshall (1-3) faces New Prague (3-1) on Saturday.