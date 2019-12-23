Event: Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, Thurday-Saturday National Sports Center in Blaine.
Teams: Bloomington Kennedy, Chisago Lakes, Eau Claire North, Gentry Academy, Marshall, Minnehaha Academy, Northfield, St. Paul Academy.
Games: Northfield vs. Minnehaha Academy, noon, Thursday, Super Rink 1; Northfield vs. TBD, Friday; Northfield vs. TBD, Saturday.
1. Northfield (5-5) might need to deliver a Christmas card to the organizer due to its opening round matchup against Minnehaha Academy. The Redhawks have struggled to a 1-8 record so far this year and have surrendered 31 goals in their last four games, most recently in a 4-1 loss against Mankato West. Minnehaha Academy has been able to score relatively well this year with an average of 2.67 goals a game, but that's been mitigated by the 6.56 goals a game its allowing so far. The Redhawks are led offensively by Connor Nelson (eight goals, 11 assists) and AJ Beugen (eight goals, 10 assists).
2. The bracket will likely harden after that first game, with Northfield slated to take on either Bloomington Kennedy or Gentry Academy in the second round. Only in its second year sponsoring hockey, Gentry is off to a hot start this year after last season's exit in the Section 4A quarterfinals. So far, Gentry is ranked No. 10 in Class A and has registered wins against Rochester Century, St. Paul Academy and Tartan, with the only losses coming vs. St. Louis Park and Class A No. 9 Thief River Falls. Gentry's led by Barrett Hall (eight goals, 13 assists), Damon Furuseth (10 goals, 10 assists), Isaiah Norlin (two goals, 11 assists) and Noah Heiderscheid (four goals, six assists), while Alex Timmons is 5-0 in net so far with a .944 save percentage and a 1.21 goals against average. Bloomington Kennedy, meanwhile, has struggled to a 1-7 record so far.
3. Most likely to make it through the other side of the bracket is Marshall (8-3), St. Paul Academy (5-4) or Eau Claire North, a Wisconsin state qualifier from last year. So far, Marshall has been a team that's had no problem beating the teams it should on the schedule, but has suffered when the competition hardens, like in its losses against New Ulm, Hutchinson and Fargo Davies. When Marshall is hot, though, it's led by Kaleb Welvaert (eight goals, 11 assists) and Joe Archbold (five goals, 11 assists). St. Paul Academy, meanwhile, has already faced Northfield once this year and won 4-2 in what might be its most impressive win of the year, since SPA has lost its matchups against Mahtomedi, St. Louis Park, Breck and Gentry Academy. SPA is paced by Duncan Fleming (two goals, 10 assists).