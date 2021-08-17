As soon as Sydney Jaynes was legally allowed to talk to college volleyball programs this summer, her mind started to drift toward the Volunteer State.
More specifically, Jaynes was increasingly interested in what her volleyball trajectory would look like at Tennessee’s flagship institution, the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. After that first official conversation June 15 — when rising juniors were first allowed to be contacted by colleges — the decision became easier and easier for the junior at Northfield High School.
Friday, Jaynes called Tennessee coach Eve Rackham Watt and the rest of her coaching staff to officially commit to the Volunteers.
“I wasn’t really sure where I was going to end up, but as time went on and I went to camp there this summer, I loved the campus, the coaches, everything,” Jaynes said. “I just loved it and it stood above all the rest.”
I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Tennessee to further my volleyball and academic career! A huge thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and trainers who have all supported and helped me! GO VOLS!🧡🤍🍊 @Vol_VBall pic.twitter.com/nDn3NE7beg— Sydney Jaynes (@SydneyJaynes1) August 16, 2021
Jaynes is the latest in a growing line of Northfield volleyball players continuing their careers at the Division I level. Bronwyn Timperley is preparing for her second season at the University of Colorado, while Emma Torstenson (University of Colorado), Megan Reilly (Arizona State) and Rachel Wieber (Southern Utah) are all starting their freshmen seasons this fall.
As a sophomore at Northfield, Jaynes finished second on the Raiders with 111 kills with a .412 hitting percentage. She also smacked 34 aces, the second-highest total on the team, in addition to recording 113 digs, once again the second-highest total on the team.
Jaynes accrued those statistics primarily as an outside or right-side hitter, the positions she’s slated to play again this fall for Northfield. She committed to Tennessee as a libero, her natural position and the one she plays during club season.
Regardless of her spot on the court, the goal for Jaynes was always to play high-level collegiate volleyball.
“It was just finding a school that was the best fit for me,” Jaynes said. “I never knew if I was going to end up SEC, Big Ten or anywhere else, but I’m really excited where I ended up.”
Even if she wasn’t permitted to have official contact until this summer, Jaynes still took a trip this spring to at least drive around potential college destinations.
The trip through Knoxville was undoubtedly one of the highlights, she said.
“That was my first time really falling in love with a campus and a school,” Jaynes said. “I was really excited when they contacted me and we got to talk, and I love the coaches. It’s just a great fit.”
Last season, Tennessee finished 12-8 against an SEC-only schedule, and in 2019 the Volunteers finished 15-13. Those both came after a standout 2018 season in which Tennessee posted a 26-6 record, including a 16-2 mark against conference opponents, with the team advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Those accounted for Rackham Watt’s first three season in charge of the Vols, and the team possesses a roster loaded with eight seniors this fall. The Volunteers also feature freshman Ava Moes, a Lakeville South High School graduate.
The on-court play was only part of what made Tennessee so appealing to Jaynes, however, as the program as a whole really raised it above the rest of the pack. All in all, it turned out to be a relatively easy decision.
“I originally thought it was going to take a little bit longer, but as I got closer I was ready to make a decision,” Jaynes said. “I’m glad I got it done before high school season and club season, and I’m glad to have it off my chest with somewhere I just really want to be.”