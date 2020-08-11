The Northfield 19U baseball team, the Purple Cobras, closed its regular season with a pair of victories last week against Burnsville and Eastview.
In an 8-3 win Aug. 4 at Burnsville, Northfield scored all of its runs in the fifth inning or later. After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth, the Purple Cobras then allowed Burnsville to take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
That was followed by four Northfield runs in the top of the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh to close out the victory.
Justin Pascua, Cavan Blandin and Ethan Lanthier all finished with two hits for the Purple Cobras, who were also helped by hits from Gunnar Benson, Daniel Monaghan, Joey Malecha and Tyler Nelson.
Blandin, Malecha and Pascua all doubled, while Pascua drove in three runs and Benson drove in a pair of runs. Malecha, Monaghan and Adam Viskocil all scored twice.
On the mound, Nelson started and pitched three scoreless innings.
Nolan Stepka pitched two innings of relief while allowing three runs (two earned) to garner the win, and Ryan Bell fired two scoreless relief innings to earn the save.
Northfield then closed its regular season Thursday night at Sechler Park with an 11-10 victory against Eastview.
After an eventful first inning, Eastview held a 6-4 lead. Northfield tied it 6-6 with a run in the bottom of the third and another run in the bottom of the fifth.
Eastview then racked up four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 10-6 lead, before Northfield added three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 10-9.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kevin Grundhoffer led off by reaching first base on a dropped third strike.
The next batter, Bell, laid down a bunt single that was fielded by the third baseman and airmailed up the right field line to allow both Grundhoffer to score the tying run and Bell to score the game-winning run.
For the game, Pascua and Blake Mellgren each finished with two hits, while Simon Dickerson, Joey Glampe, Blandin, Monaghan, Cole Stanchina and Bell all recorded one hit apiece.
Monaghan drove in three runs, while Blandin and Mellgren each drove in a pair.
On the mound, Benson started and pitched two innings while allowing six runs (none earned). Malecha then fired two scoreless innings of relief, Stanchina followed that with two innings while allowing four runs (none earned) and Bell fired a scoreless top of the seventh to earn the win.
Northfield finishes the summer with a 9-1 record.