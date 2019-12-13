Despite an efficient night from junior guard Kip Schetnan, the Northfield boys basketball team was unable to hold on Friday night at Rochester Century. The Panthers surged back from a 10-point halftime deficit to claim a 72-71 victory.
Rochester Century took its first lead of the second half at 68-67 with three minutes, 38 seconds left in the game before Northfield jumped back in front 69-68 with 1:18 to play.
The Panthers (4-2, 4-1 Big 9 Conference) then reclaimed a 70-69 victory before later hitting a free throw to stretch it to 71-69 with 24 seconds left.
The Raiders (1-3, 1-2) were able to knot the score at 71-71 with five seconds left, but then fouled a Century player, who sunk one of his two free throws with two seconds left to finalize the result.
That wiped out a 28-point outing for Schetnan, who finished 9 of 12 from the field and converted four of his five 3-point attempts in addition to finishing 6-for-8 on free throws. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Junior guard Karsten Clay added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Anderson Larson contributed seven points, and the trip of junior guard Thomas Roethler, junior guard Luke Labenski and senior forward Nick Touchette all scored six points apiece.
Northfield will next host Mankato East on Tuesday night.