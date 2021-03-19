The Northfield wrestling team qualified 10 individuals into Saturday's Section 1AAA/2AAA individual regional state preliminary at 9 a.m. Saturday at Farmington High School.
The 10 wrestlers that advanced did so by either winning their first two matches to move into what in past years is the section championship match, but this year meant either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed out of the section based on which wrestler was seeded higher starting the day.
If a wrestler was awarded the No. 3 or No. 4 seed out of the section, that means they advanced to the third-place match.
Advancing out of the state preliminary tournament is similar to how a wrestler typically advances out of the section tournament. Each bracket has eight entrants.
The two ways to advance to state are either by winning the bracket with three straight wins, or through finishing second. That can be done through a true second match between the loser of the championship match and winner of the third-place match, or if those two have already wrestled against each other that day, the winner of the first meeting advances to state.
JACKSON BARRON
The seventh grader needed less than a minute to secure his advancement to the state prelim tournament. After receiving a first-round bye in the seven-wrestler 106-pound weight class, Barron pinned Owatonna's Trey Hiatt in 57 seconds in the second round to advance to the championship round and secure the top seed.
In Farmington, Barron faces a much tougher test. After a first-round bye, Barron will face either Apple Valley's fifth-ranked Austin Laudenbach or Faribault's Bo Bokman in the second round. Despite Barron's 25-2 record, he is still unranked since one of those losses was a 7-5 decision against Bokman.
On the other side of the bracket, Prior Lake's top-ranked Alan Koehler is the favorite to advance to the championship match.
BEAU MURPHY
The first match in the 120-pound weight class was the most important for Beau Murphy, who notched a 5-0 decision against Albert Lea's Logan Davis.
After Murphy was pinned by Owatonna's Cael Robb in the second round, he pinned Farmington's Tyler Sullivan in 38 seconds to secure the No. 3 seed out of the section, while Davis grabbed the No. 4 seed.
Saturday, Murphy starts with a match against Shakopee's ninth-ranked AJ Smith, who beat Murphy by a 14-4 major decision in last Saturday's team state quarterfinal.
Other ranked wrestlers in the bracket included Lakeville North's top-ranked Jore Volk, the third-ranked Robb and Faribault's seventh-ranked Elliot Viland.
CHASE MURPHY
A pair of pins powered fourth-ranked Chase Murphy to the championship match at the top seed out of Section 1AAA at 126 pounds.
Murphy's path to a third straight state tournament won't be easy after a first-round match Burnsville's Cassius Howard, who enters with a 16-3 record. After that is either a rematch with Rochester Mayo's Calder Sheehah (who Murphy pinned Thursday) or a clash with Shakopee's Leo Tukhlynovych. Tukhlynovych and Murphy did not wrestle in the state quarterfinal between the two teams last week,
The other side of the bracket features New Prague's top-ranked Koy Buesgens, Owatonna's fifth-ranked Kanin Hable and Albert Lea's ninth-ranked Joey Flores.
JAKE MESSNER
With a technical fall and a major decision, plus some help on the other side of the 132-pound bracket, Messner emerged as the top seed out of Section 1AAA.
While the unranked Messner had little trouble in either of his two matches against Owatonna's Michael Bobo and Rochester Mayo's Riku Kobayashi, the top seed entering the day, Winona's Logan Henningson, lost a 12-2 major decision against Farmington's Aiden Han-Lindemyer in the second round.
Since Messner entered with a higher seed than Han-Lindemyer, he earned Section 1AAA's top seed for the state prelim tournament.
In Farmington, Messner starts with a match against Shakopee's Calin Huntley, before potential second-round clashes against either Henningson or New Prague's undefeated and fourth-ranked Colton Bornholdt.
On the other side of the bracket, Lakeville North's undefeated and top-ranked Zach Hanson is the favorite to advance to the championship round.
SAM HOLMAN
In what might have been the final clash of the rivalry, Sam Holman prevailed against Rochester Mayo's Marshall Peters by a 6-4 decision Thursday to lock up Section 1AAA's No. 2 seed in the 138-pound bracket. Peters had beaten Holman a week earlier, and also advanced to Saturday as the third seed so another matchup is still possible.
Holman stars Saturday against Burnsville's Xavier Ripplinger, who's 21-5 this season, before a potential second-round matchup against Prior Lake's Teagan Block, the top seed out of Section 2AAA.
Section 1AAA accounts for all three ranked wrestlers in this bracket with Albert Lea's Cameron Davis (No. 2), Peters (No. 6) and Holman (No. 7).
GAVIN ANDERSON
After a season spent mainly wrestling at 152, Gavin Anderson bumped down to the 145-pound bracket and surged into the championship round to grab the No. 2 seed out of Section 1AAA.
In the second-round match that secured that seed, Anderson topped Faribault's Gael Ramirez in a 5-3 decision in which he never trailed.
After Saturday's first-round match against Burnsville Josh Laredo (21-4), a potential clash with New Prague's second-ranked Nick Novak awaits in the second round. The only ranked wrestler on the other side of the bracket is Shakopee's Riley Quern, who's No. 10 at 152.
OWEN MURPHY
The flip side of Anderson bumping down was eighth grader Owen Murphy bumping up to the 152-pound weight class, where he was still able to secure the No. 3 seed out of Section 1AAA.
Murphy won a first-round 7-2 decision, lost an 11-3 major decision against Owatonna's Jacob Reinardy and then claimed a 16-3 major decision against Faribault's Cooper Leichtnam in the consolation semifinals.
Saturday, Murphy starts off with Lakeville South's Brice Bischof, who is unranked despite losing only once all season. Either Farmington's Chase Vought (13-4) or Apple Valley's Christian Seals (18-6) awaits in the second round. The other side of the bracket features New Prague's undefeated and second-ranked Joey Novak.
CARTER SEELEY
Carter Seeley earned Section 1AAA's No. 4 seed in the 160-pound bracket thanks to a pair of falls against Faribault's Cael Casteel and Rochester Century's Zach Herber, while he was pinned by Owatonna's Landen Johnson.
Seeley starts Saturday against Prior Lake's seventh-ranked Colton Sund, while the bracket also features the top-ranked Johnson, Shakopee's sixth-ranked Sam Treml and Farmington's eighth-ranked Austin Hamel.
JAYCE BARRON
A pin and a 7-1 decision against Faribault's George Soto secured Section 1AAA's No. 2 seed for Jayce Barron in the 182-pound weight class.
Saturday, Barron starts against Prior Lake's Ian Sogge (13-13) before a potential second-round matchup against Shakopee's Jadon Hellerud (20-1).
Eastview's eighth-ranked Nathan Langer is the only ranked wrestler in the bracket, making this the most wide-open path to state for the day.
MASON PAGEL
Mason Pagel advanced to the state preliminary tournament as Section 1AAA's No. 2 seed in the 220-pound weight class with a pair of pins, first against Albert Lea's Adam Semple and then against Owatonna's Abe Stockwell.
Pagel starts Saturday against Eastview's Connor Meixell, before a potential second-round clash against Shakopee's Tommy Johnson, who beat Pagel by tech fall a week ago in the state quarterfinal.
On the other side of the bracket, Rochester Mayo's Dedric Burger is ranked No. 6 and New Prague's Evan Anderson is ranked No. 4.