...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In
Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and
Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due
to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
FifthNorth set to host 11th annual tennis tournament
FiftyNorth, a senior center located in Northfield, is sponsoring a “friendly, non-sanctioned, and open” table tennis tournament for players (men and women) of all ages on Saturday, April 30 at the Northfield Middle School. It will be the 11th annual event. The tournament will feature a choice of three singles events beginning at 9 a.m. and a choice of three doubles events beginning at 12:30 p.m.
In 11 years, the tournament has grown to be one of the largest table tennis tournaments held in Minnesota. Many of the highest rated players in Minnesota — including from Rochester and the Twin Cities clubs — participate in addition to many local players who are active in one or more of the five sessions of table tennis offered weekly at FiftyNorth. Several players from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges are regular participants.
For an entry form or more information, see FiftyNorth’s website at fiftynorth.org or send an email to Tournament Coordinator Tom Graupmann at tomgraupmann@gmail.com or call/text his cell phone: (612-282-4105). Spectators are welcome.