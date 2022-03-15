FiftyNorth, a senior center located in Northfield, is sponsoring a “friendly, non-sanctioned, and open” table tennis tournament for players (men and women) of all ages on Saturday, April 30 at the Northfield Middle School. It will be the 11th annual event. The tournament will feature a choice of three singles events beginning at 9 a.m. and a choice of three doubles events beginning at 12:30 p.m.

In 11 years, the tournament has grown to be one of the largest table tennis tournaments held in Minnesota. Many of the highest rated players in Minnesota — including from Rochester and the Twin Cities clubs — participate in addition to many local players who are active in one or more of the five sessions of table tennis offered weekly at FiftyNorth. Several players from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges are regular participants.

For an entry form or more information, see FiftyNorth’s website at fiftynorth.org or send an email to Tournament Coordinator Tom Graupmann at tomgraupmann@gmail.com or call/text his cell phone: (612-282-4105). Spectators are welcome.

