The plan was to always spend this season coaching hockey at St. Olaf.
For Cole Workman, though, the details surrounding his role with the Oles shifted throughout the summer. He initially signed on to serve as the assistant coach to Mike Eaves, who left the program June 17 to take the head coaching job with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League — a step below the National Hockey League.
After that, Workman threw his name into the middle of a national coaching search for Eaves' successor and was tabbed Sept. 20 as the interim coach for the 2019-20 season.
"It was a whirlwind," Workman said. "I kind of just got dumped in to what we had, and I was kind of familiar with it coming in because I was coming in as the assistant, so I had familiarized myself with the roster and what we had, our leadership group, seniors and what we had last year. I knew coming in it's going to take time. This is going to be a process that's not going to be fixed overnight and it's going to take time and guys believing in it."
That process started this weekend, when St. Olaf welcomed Aurora to town for a season-opening two-game series. After a 6-2 defeat Friday night, the Oles were swept with a 4-2 loss Saturday night.
In the first full year in the new $9 million St. Olaf Ice Arena, those types of weekends might be the most frequent result. In the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference preseason poll, St. Olaf was picked to finish 10th out of 10 teams in the conference.
Those low expectations are based on the fact the Oles won only two of their final 18 games of the season a year ago. They've yet to win in St. Olaf Ice Arena in nine attempts.
Workman believes this is among the final seasons of those kinds of results, though, primarily because the program isn't recruiting players to compete in the Northfield Ice Arena anymore.
"With the old arena off campus it was tough to recruit, so we got what we could get," Workman said. "We were never a highly, highly skilled team. We had skill, but with other teams that have these arenas, they just get better kids. It's not a knock against our guys, it was just hard to recruit kids to that old arena. Now we have this, so we're starting to get that national attention where things are going to go up, but it's not going to happen overnight. It's going to take time."
The goal for this season, Workman said, is to establish an identity.
When he arrived in Northfield and surveyed the program's landscape, Workman said he noticed too many styles of hats precariously perched atop St. Olaf's head.
"There was something there, but it was kind of all over the place," Workman said. "Are we fast? Are we skilled? Are we physical? Are we smart? What kind of team are we? I think we were all of those things a little bit, and I want to get one thing and be really, really good at it so these guys can invest in one thing."
Early on, the primary motive is to be tough defensively and to take advantage of opportunities on the power play.
St. Olaf was outshot 39-22 Saturday, but only surrendered the four goals thanks to the defensive efforts and sophomore goalie Cooper Lukenda.
Both goals for the Oles came with a man advantage, first on a tip by senior Will Dittrich and second by senior Paul Stehr, but it also finished 2 of 6 on the power play. That included a missed opportunity to capitalize on a five-minute major that started with 52 seconds of 5-on-3 action.
A goal in that spot would have provided a second-period lead for the Oles, who also led 1-0 at the end of the first period and were tied entering the third period.
"It was a 1-1 hockey game for almost 50 minutes," Workman said. "To a team that beats you 6-2 the night before and you come back out and get the first goal and get the momentum and the power play scores a goal. I thought our leadership was way better tonight, I thought our freshman stepped up. Despite the score, we had every chance to win the game, so we can't sit here and say we got completely outplayed or we weren't in the game."
While the work didn't translate to a victory, Workman said he was proud of the process throughout Saturday's game.
For at least a little while, that might be more important for the Oles than tangible results.
"I started to see on the bench (Saturday) a lot of passion come out," Workman said. "(Friday) it was a lot of emotions come out and there's a huge difference. (Friday) it was 'We score so we're happy,' and 'We get scored on so it's here we go again.' (Saturday) we got scored on but the passion started coming out with a (belief) that we were still in this. We're getting there."