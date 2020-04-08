This story was originally published in the Feb. 26, 2011, edition of the Northfield News.
Northfield’s gymnasts have held one goal above all others this winter.
Some described it as mystical.
Others regarded it as magical.
It’s just three numbers, but the Raider gymnasts have come agonizingly short of attaining their precious target of 150 four times this year — highlighted by tallying a 149.9 at the Section 1AA meet last week.
But after Friday night’s Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion, where Northfield reset the school record for the third time this season, the Raider gymnasts can finally rest.
Northfield scored a 150.4 and in the process just so happened to win its second straight state title.
“Getting a 150 and winning state at the same time, it’s the perfect way to end our season,” junior Sveta Mason said.
The Raiders won by just three tenths of a point as traditional powerhouse Roseville came in second with a 150.1. Park was a close third with a 149.825. Northfield’s 150.4 was just the 17th time a Minnesota team has reached the coveted mark.
The gymnasts join the weightlifting team — six straight state titles — and the dance team, which won back-to-back crowns in 1986 and 1987, as the only Northfield sports to be Minnesota’s best two years running.
Just minutes before Northfield hoisted up the Class AA State Championship plaque, the girls admitted they were coming to the realization they could be runners-up. Two falls on the beam and another in the floor exercise had Northfield’s hopes of another state crown looking dim.
But led by Mason’s 9.7 on the floor, Northfield overcame being down a full point in the last rotation to top Roseville.
For coach Paul Bernhard, he was a bit jealous of his wife heading into Friday night. Joining the team as a co-coach this winter after being at the helm for both Farmington and Lakeville South the past couple years, Paul Bernhard was hoping to experience a state championship just like his wife, Melissa, did on her own last year as Northfield’s head coach.
“I was being a negative Nancy before the scores were announced,” he said. “I didn’t think we were going to win. But I guess I had my math wrong.”
“I always try to ignore him before they say the scores,” Melissa said. “And I’m glad I did.”
Melissa admitted the pressure was on her husband this season. For he was the only notable change to the squad this year. Unlike her gymnasts, who consider the score of 150 to be more impressive than the second straight title, Melissa likes ending the season on top most.
“It seems like the first time was easier. Winning this time was much harder,” she said. “Looking at the girls, I saw the potential this year. To be honest, next year, winning three in a row would be really cool.”
While Northfield doesn’t graduate any gymnasts this year — a scary thought for the rest of Class AA — junior Meaghan Howell was focused on the present. She said she was thrilled by her team’s resilience to bounce back from a tough beam routine.
“I’m proud of how we did today as we know we could have done a bit better on the beam, but we came back and finished strong on the floor,” she said. “On floor, that’s our strength. It’s where we can show off our personalities.”
Northfield set a school record on the vault scoring a 38.3, the squad’s highest score out of the four events Friday night. Howell’s 9.725 paced the Raiders on the vault. She also led the team on the bars with a 9.6 and on the beam with a 9,375.
After spending the majority of the year ranked No. 1, Northfield can finally remove the bullseye taped to its back. The Raiders’ win Friday capped off a perfect year, going 10-0 in duals and 3-0 in tournament play.
While the girls enjoyed having blue ribbons around their neck, their total score still reigned supreme.
After finding out they had just scored a 150.4, eighth-grader Bailey DuPay shouted out, “We finally got our 150!”
Freshman Abby Stets promptly correcter her.
“150.4.”
CLASS AA STATE MEET
1. Northfield — 150.4
2. Roseville — 150.1
3. Park — 149.825
4. Cambridge-Isanti — 148.225
5. Eden Prairie — 146.850
6. St. Cloud Tech — 141.850
7. Rogers — 140.275
8. Wayzata — 140.225
Northfield results
Vault
Alexis Kiefer, 9.6; Bailey DuPay 9.5; Aleasha Kimmes, 9.4; Abby Stets 9.475; Meaghan Howell 9.725
Bars
Abby Stets, 8.8: Alexis Kiefer, 9.225; Bailey DuPay, 9.350; Sveta Mason, 9.375; Meaghan Howell, 9.6
Beam
Abby Stets, 9.175; Alexis Kiefer, 8.350; Bailey DuPay, 8.850; Meaghan Howell, 9.375; Sveta Mason, 9.175.
Floor
Christy Anderson, 9.325; Bailey DuPay, 9.5; Meaghan Howell, 8.9; Abby Stets, 9.5; Sveta Mason, 9.7