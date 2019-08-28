Teams: Northfield (7-4, 3-2) at Rochester Mayo (6-4, 2-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rochester Mayo.
Last year: The Raiders slugged their way to a 28-21 victory against the Spartans in Rochester, with Mitchell Stanchina hauling in a pair of touchdown receptions and Jim Vitito rushing for a couple more.
1. Who’s lining up in Northfield’s offensive backfield? That may be the biggest question surrounding the Raiders at the start of the season, as both Stanchina and Vitito are lost to graduation. The same can be said for Mason Zick, last year’s starting quarterback. Senior Gavin Rataj and junior Cole Stanchina are expected to start the season in a timeshare at the quarterback position, while seniors Luke Stanga, Drew Woodley, Simon Dickerson and Joey Glampe, as well as junior Blake Mellgren, figure to factor in for touches at running back. To demonstrate how large of a loss Stanchina and Vitito are, in last year’s 28-21 win against Rochester Mayo, the pair totaled 374 yards, while the rest of Northfield’s offense mustered -13 yards.
2. Everything is set to revolve around senior quarterback Cade Sheehan for the Spartans. Rochester Mayo does lose playmakers Israel Lozoya (44 yards receiving, 31 yards rushing last year against Northfield) and Calvin Dixon (102 yards receiving and a touchdown last year against Northfield), but do return receivers Ethan Loehrer and Cayden Holcomb to surround Sheehan. Last year, Sheehan threw for 1,744 yards in 10 games with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Against the Raiders, Sheehan threw for 306 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
3. Last year, the defense propelled the Raiders. This year, large parts of that defense will have to be replaced. The biggest gap might come in the secondary, where Northfield loses cornerbacks Josh Grabau and Tate Rossmiller, in addition to safety Mitchell Stanchina. The other safety spot is where some experience is present. Simon Dickerson and Drew Woodley, both now seniors, started last year before each went down with injuries. If both can stay healthy, Dickerson and Woodley figure to line up at safety each week, while senior Gavin Rataj, senior Caleb Voight, junior Cole Stanchina and junior Porter Adams are in the mix at cornerback.
4. It might be a stretch to call the first game of the season a “must win,” but with Northfield’s early schedule, a loss against Rochester Mayo could be troublesome. After Friday, the Raiders host defending state champs Owatonna in week two before traveling to play state participant Winona in week three. The last time Northfield started a season 0-3 was in 2012, with losses to St. Paul Central, Farmington and New Prague to begin what would ultimately culminate in a 1-8 season.