All year, Northfield and Austin were building toward Tuesday night.
The two best teams in the Big 9 Conference last year returned talent in droves this season, setting up a clear clash at the top of the conference standings that was set to culminate on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday, when the Raiders and Packers battled at Northfield High School.
For a fourth straight year, Austin claimed the Big 9 title, this time thanks to a 2-0 victory. Northfield's status in the conference standings is still a bit muddled, however. Both teams leave the night with 28 points, but the Packers have yet to play a game against Winona that was postponed when the Winhawks were sidelined due to their county's rising COVID-19 case numbers.
There has still been no determination on whether the game will be rescheduled or not, and if it won't be played, whether or not the Raiders are able to claim a share of their first Big 9 title in program history.
Regardless, Northfield entered Tuesday with an opportunity to wipe away any of that confusion with a win. After a testy 80-minute game, the Raiders were unable to achieve that feat and trudged — and in some cases, hobbled — off Memorial Field disappointed they weren't able to break down the Packers.
"The better team won this evening, because they put the pressure on and could have scored a couple extra goals," Northfield coach Westley Dayus said. "We let ourselves down by getting drawn into it.”
The "it" Dayus is referring to is what surrounded and permeated through the game. Due to a logistical problem from the referee association, the game was played with only two refs when the center ref didn't show up. He was out of the state, according to the two assistant referees who then were forced try and handle the game themselves, and no replacement was scheduled.
What followed was the emotions of a rivalry match with hardware on the line spinning out of control. Both teams, benches and fans protested calls throughout the evening, each believing the game's two arbiters were vastly tilting the game toward the opposite sideline.
A handful of yellow cards were distributed to both sides throughout the match, while an Austin player was shown a straight red card after shoving a Northfield player behind the play.
“We do have the quality to continue to move forward, but they’re 18-year-old boys," Dayus said. "Some of them let their testosterone kick in far too much and it takes them out of their game.”
As a result, Northfield veered away from what allowed it to dominate the majority of their conference opponents. Instead of methodically dismantling the opposing defense with measured passes and movements, the Raiders resorted to long balls up the field in search of a quick score.
That mentality multiplied upon itself when, with 13 minutes remaining in the first half, a miscommunication by Northfield's defense allowed Austin senior forward Henry Tolbert to score the easiest of his 16 goals this season from a yard away and into an empty net.
After halftime, Northfield pressed and did create a few scoring chances, but then Tolbert was able to spring loose on a counterattack before a referee deemed he was taken down by Northfield's charging senior goalkeeper, Jair Ascensio-Puga, with 26:47 remaining in the game. Senior midfielder Andres Garcia stepped up to take the penalty shot, and while a diving Ascensio-Puga was able to get a hand on it, the ball still nestled into the upper corner.
Two minutes later, the red card was assessed to the Packers and the Raiders had a chance with just under 25 minutes of a man advantage to work themselves back into the game. While Northfield did create a handful of scoring chances, the shots sailed high, wide or into the arms of Austin senior goalie Casey Berg.
“We were a little bit nervous," Dayus said. "Nervous energy kicked in and we decided that everything needed to go long or it needed to go fast. That was what really put us off our stride, was that we were nervous and everything needed to be fast. It’s what we talked about at halftime. Simple, easy, simple, easy things.”
Moving forward
While Tuesday's loss certainly stands out, that result was not the start of the slide, according to Dayus.
It started a week prior with a 1-1 draw at Mankato West, and continued three days later when Northfield slogged its way to a 2-1 victory at Winona. To mix sports cliches, the Raiders lost their fastball in the final stretch of the season, a development that has caused Dayus to change things up before his team starts the Section 1AA tournament Oct. 15.
The Raiders will have the next few days off of practice in an attempt to help them fully stabilize and adjust to what's going on off the field, in particular at school, where students started a hybrid learning model around the midpoint of the season.
"Me and the AD, Joel (Olson), talked for about an hour at the beginning of the season about how it won’t be skill, it won’t be talent, (the difference this season) will be how they decipher their school year," Dayus said. "Having a regular 9-to-5 like me, you can deal with that. Now with school, no school, school, more homework, lots of homework — this is what they’re all seeing, too. That was going to be one of the things we knew that would kind of get us, and that’s what got us. They have no consistency at school, and we try to give them consistency with soccer, but it’s not enough."