Game: Northfield at Rochester Century, 7 p.m., Thursday, Rochester Century High School.
Last week: The Raiders suffered a 21-14 defeat against Rochester John Marshall, while the Panthers powered to a 39-20 victory against Winona.
Last year: Rochester Century surged to a 45-15 victory in Northfield after leading only 19-7 at halftime.
1. Oftentimes, the outcomes of football games are unable to be boiled down to one specific area. Against Rochester John Marshall, however, Northfield dramatically increased its degree of difficulty to win with its performance on third downs. The Raiders converted only 1 of 10 third-down opportunities, and were successful on just 1 of 4 tries on fourth down. During a second half that featured only three first downs for the Raiders, the Rockets were able to steadily build up their rushing attack against a defense that was stalwart throughout the second half, but tired in the fourth quarter. By the end of the game, Rochester John Marshall had run a gaudy 82 offensive plays compared to only 47 for Northfield.
2. A positive offensively for the Raiders was their ability to move the ball on the ground for the first time this season. Northfield finished with a season-high 115 yards, led by 54 yards on eight attempts from senior running back Josh Johnson. The Raiders also utilized quarterback Cole Stanchina, whose 47-yard run on the first offensive drive of the game set up his 1-yard quarterback sneak to provide his team with an early 7-0 lead. He finished with 31 yards on 10 carries, which includes a pair of sacks dragging down the total yardage. In the second half, however, the running game was not able to reliably move the ball up the field outside of a handful of big gains.
3. What kept the Raiders in the game during the second half was the play of their defense. Except for the final two drives of the game, when the Rockets started to take advantage of a tiring defense with their option rushing attack, Northfield did not allow a variety of runners for Rochester John Marshall to wriggle free. The defensive standouts were multiple, including senior safety Blake Mellgren’s team-high 12 tackles, and nine takedowns each from junior lineman Mason Pagel and senior lineman Josh Kruger. Pagel also set up the offense late in the first half with his strip sack, recovered by Nolan Stepka, that provided Northfield with possession of the ball just outside the red zone before Stanchina fired a touchdown pass to senior Ethan Lanthier with 32.5 seconds left in the opening half. There’s still room for improvement defensively, however, because after that late first-half score the Rockets were able to surge into halftime with a 15-14 lead they did not surrender thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
4. While Rochester John Marshall presented a challenge with its multi-headed option rush, there won’t be as much mystery about who will be carrying the ball Thursday for Rochester Century. Senior Isaiah Huber, who will play next year at Augustana, powered the Panthers to last week’s win with 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 attempts. As a team against Winona, Rochester Century racked up 342 yards on the ground, although no player other than Huber accounted for more than 40 of those, and quarterbacks Nathan Eberhart and Matthew Huan passed for only 79 yards on 17 attempts. Last year against Northfield, Eberhart passed for 307 yards and five touchdowns, but his top two receivers in that game — Jack Fisher and Mark Leonard — have since graduated.