Friday night, NHS alum Jacob Halvorson was able to watch his local celebrity profile rise a bit.
In the third period of what would ultimately become a 5-1 loss at the Coulee Region Chill, the New Ulm Steel forward gathered the puck in the neutral zone and quickly started to pick up speed. Instead of dumping the puck deep or trying to enter the offensive zone along the boards, Halvorson spotted a gap between the Chill's two back skating defensemen and tried to shoot the gap.
He nearly pulled it off, but was tripped up on his way between the defensemen, sending Halvorson to the ground. While he was sliding between the face-off circles, though, Halvorson and flipped the puck past an unsuspecting goalkeeper for the highlight reel goal.
Goal of the year? #Halvy 😱 pic.twitter.com/lf7Ic2J37N— New Ulm Steel Hockey (@NUSteelHockey) December 7, 2019
That's continued a hot streak for Halvorson since he returned from a call-up with the NAHL's Chippewa Steel on Nov. 29. In the four games since, he's scored three goals and notched three assists to bring his NA3HL season total to 12 goals and 12 assists in 16 games played. That 1.50 point per game average is tied for the team lead.
Havlrson and the Steel are next in action Friday night against Breezy Point North Stars before taking part in the NA3HL Showcase from Dec. 15-17 at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
Indoor track season gets started
Last season marked the start of the indoor track and field season for a large majority of teams, including a number of NHS alums. Two of them, University of Minnesota-Duluth sophomore Ben Palmquist and University of Mary freshman Elizabeth Acheson, started their seasons with titles.
For Palmquist, it came in the 60-meter hurdles, a race in which he raced to first in a time of 8.55 seconds. He also sped to third in the 200-meter dash in 23.39 seconds, narrowly behind first-place Braedan Prochnicki from Lakehead University, who won in 23.07 seconds.
In Palmquist's freshman indoor season, he finished 10th in the 60 hurdles at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conerence meet in 8.63. Then, in his freshman outdoor season, Palmquist finished 10th at the NSIC meet in the 110 hurdles.
Acheson, meanwhile, started her collegiate track career with a pair of titles at the UMary Holiday Festival in Bismark, North Dakota. First, she won the 400-meter run with a time of 58.15 seconds.
She then joined with sophomore Courtney Dembrowski, freshman Angela Moser and senior Chriss-Ann Thomas to win the 1,600-meter relay in 3:59.70.