The play wasn't perfect, but for Northfield volleyball coach Tim Torstenson, what he saw Aug. 31 was plenty encouraging about what's potentially to come for his team.
On that night, the Raiders lost a five-set match against Class AAAA No. 2 Eagan after falling behind two sets to none.
"We were a little concerned after getting smoked in that second one that it was going to be three and done," Torstenson said. "They really came together after that second one and started serving well. That was a huge part, that we got a lot of serves and got a lot of aces in that one. We just started playing with a little more confidence.”
The Raiders are replacing the bulk of their varsity core from the last few seasons, so a learning curve was to be expected this fall. After the first two matches, which also included a sweep of Farmington, the starting spot for Northfield looks like a pretty stable base.
In that second set, the Raiders were blown out 25-17. Mistakes compounded on top of more mistakes, and Eagan sat back and capitalized.
In the third set, though, the roles were reversed. The Raiders racked up eight aces in the third frame to race to a 25-16 win, before continuing to roll for a 25-18 victory in the fourth set.
“We’ve got some young faces and there were some rookie mistakes that we made," Torstenson said. "Our serve-receive wasn’t too great and we had a couple miscommunications there, but like I said after the second one we started to play a little better and you could just see the confidence. I think it’s just going to take us a few matches to get them playing together, get the new faces in and get the experience.”
Northfield lost 15-8 in the final set to lose the match, but the final result wasn't all that important for Torstenson. Against one of the preeminent volleyball programs in the state, the young Raiders pushed the Wildcats to the brink.
Junior Sydney Jaynes and Teagan Timperley played like experienced captains with 14 and 11 kills apiece. Jaynes also added 25 digs, while Timperley dished out 20 assists and both finished with four aces.
Newcomers Hannah Koester and Addison Ertz notched nine and eight kills, respectively, while Teagan Jaynes recorded 13 assists and 12 digs, Bella Rushing lunged for 17 digs and Maddie McDowell notched three solo blocks and four block assists.
Moving forward, Northfield starts its Big 9 Conference slate Thursday at home against Mankato West.
The next major test arrives Friday and Saturday, when the Raiders travel for the Southwest Minnesota Challenge against a 34-team field that includes Wayzata, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson and Prior Lake, who are ranked first, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth and 10th in the Class AAAA preseason poll.
The ranked teams in Marshall extend past the highest classification, with Class AAA's Marshall (No. 1), Hutchinson (No. 4), New Prague (No. 5) and Benilde St. Margaret's (No. 10), and Class A No. 2 Minneota all set to be in attendance as well.
Against that stacked field, the goal for the Raiders is to keep building on that foundation.
“That was a good start for us to get one under our belt," Torstenson said. "It is difficult to come in with our non-conference games, we play all of them right away and we try to play opponents that are competitive. (Eagan) is definitely a competitive opponent. It’s hard to play difficult teams like this right away, but I think the experience they get from this is going to help us as we move forward.”