The eighth-seeded Northfield girls basketball team provided top-seeded Rochester John Marshall plenty of problems Wednesday night in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals in Rochester.

After trailing by only three points at halftime, however, the Raiders could not keep pace in the second half of a 52-35 loss.

Indiana University commit Lilly Meister scored 30 of the 52 points for the Rockets.

Ryann Eddy led the way for Northfield with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Izzy Balvin and Samantha Ims both tallied five points apiece.

Abbie Thompson added four points, Anni Quaas and Grace Mostad both tallied three points, and Lucy Menssen contributed two points.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Regional Sports Editor for APG Southern Minnesota. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments