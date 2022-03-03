Girls basketball: Rochester John Marshall 52, Northfield 35 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Mar 3, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The eighth-seeded Northfield girls basketball team provided top-seeded Rochester John Marshall plenty of problems Wednesday night in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals in Rochester.After trailing by only three points at halftime, however, the Raiders could not keep pace in the second half of a 52-35 loss.Indiana University commit Lilly Meister scored 30 of the 52 points for the Rockets.Ryann Eddy led the way for Northfield with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Izzy Balvin and Samantha Ims both tallied five points apiece.Abbie Thompson added four points, Anni Quaas and Grace Mostad both tallied three points, and Lucy Menssen contributed two points. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ryann Eddy Sport Basketball Anni Quaas Grace Mostad Point Indiana University Quarterfinal Lilly Meister Michael Hughes Regional Sports Editor for APG Southern Minnesota. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now National labor shortage impacts business across region Raiders enjoy Xcel spotlight, grateful for state opportunity Winter weather forces Craig to reschedule visit to Northfield small businesses Northfield boys swimming and diving targeting podium finishes at Class A state meet Charges dismissed in domestic assault case Upcoming Events Mar 4 Unity on Division Fri, Mar 4, 2022 Mar 5 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Mar 5, 2022 Mar 6 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Mar 6, 2022 Mar 7 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 9 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Mar 9, 2022 Submit an Event