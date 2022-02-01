The Northfield boys basketball team lost a back-and-forth battle Friday night 70-68 at Class AAA No. 10 Mankato West.

The Raiders led 32-30 at halftime.

Soren Richardson led Northfield with 22 points and six steals, while Trey Schlaak combined eight points with 15 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

Austin Koep added 16 points, Tate Journell scored 12 points, JJ Gustina notched six points and Ian Stanton finished with four points.

