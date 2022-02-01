Boys basketball: Mankato West 70, Northfield 68 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northfield boys basketball team lost a back-and-forth battle Friday night 70-68 at Class AAA No. 10 Mankato West.The Raiders led 32-30 at halftime.Soren Richardson led Northfield with 22 points and six steals, while Trey Schlaak combined eight points with 15 rebounds, six of which were offensive.Austin Koep added 16 points, Tate Journell scored 12 points, JJ Gustina notched six points and Ian Stanton finished with four points. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Team Point Sport Basketball Halftime Raider Soren Richardson Battle Ian Stanton Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Missing Person Budenski, Update City of Northfield provides free KN95 masks Pandemic grind affects smiles; push back Couple charged with drug possession following search warrant Thomas Neuville Upcoming Events Feb 1 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 4 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 5 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event