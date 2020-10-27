The Northfield football team didn't possess an answer defensively Saturday night at Mankato West, where the Class 5A No. 6-ranked Scarlets piled up 349 yards of total offense and never punted in a 49-9 victory.
After Mankato West jumped out to a 21-0 lead to start the game, Northfield responded with a lengthy drive that ended with senior Charlie Pratt's 20-yard field goal with under two minutes left in the first half.
The Raiders moved the ball on that drive with the help of a pair of lengthy passes from senior quarterback Cole Stanchina, who also busted out a 30-yard rush during the drive.
The Scarlets started the second half with another touchdown drive, but Northfield responded with its only touchdown of the night via senior Blake Mellgren's 5-yard burst up the middle, but a two-point conversion failed.
After the Raiders forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, they were unable to capitalize on a chance to cut the halftime deficit to two possessions with another score when the clock ran out following a sack of Stanchina.
Mankato West finished the game with three unanswered touchdowns.
The Raiders were unable to slow down the Scarlets on the ground in the second half, with Owen Johnson racking up 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 carries, while Wyatt Block finished with 69 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.
Mankato West did a lot of its first-half damage through the air, where Zach Dittbenner stacked up three touchdowns and 161 yards while completing 13 of his 17 pass attempts. Max Goertzen hauled in eight receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while Mekhi Collins finished with four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Northfield moved the ball most effectively through the air Saturday, when Stanchina completed 8 of 11 passes for 172 yards and an interception.
Senior Ethan Lanthier raced for 132 yards on four receptions, Mellgren tallied a pair of receptions for 30 yards and sophomore Charlie Monaghan tacked on a 28-yard reception.
The Raiders were unable to generate a consistent rushing attack, however, with Stanchina ending the night with a team-high 27 yards on seven attempts, which includes sacks. Mellgren rushed eight times for 15 yards and the touchdown, while senior Josh Johnson added 13 yards on five carries.
Northfield will return home Friday night, when it will take on Rochester John Marshall.