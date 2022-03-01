A strong showing at the recent Section 1A boys swimming and diving championship has resulted in a large contingent of athletes from Northfield High School qualifying for the upcoming Class A state championships, which will take place on March 3-5 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The Gators will have three relay teams represented along with six individual swims at this year’s state meet.
“We have three relays going to state and six individuals going to state. From the standpoint of getting boys into the state meet we hoped for, we came very close to being perfect,” said NHS coach Doug Davis, who is in his 25th season as coach with the Gators. “We set our expectations high and our goals high. These guys challenge themselves and we have high expectations…nothing can account for the heart, desire and drive that some of these boys have and you saw that on display this past weekend.”
At the recent Section 1A championship in Rochester, Northfield placed second as a team with 261 points behind first place Mankato East with 375 points. A false start in the 500-yard freestyle prevented Northfield from gaining key points, which may have helped the Gators edge past rival Mankato East in the final team standings.
Still, the Northfield swimmers charted 25 lifetime bests in the finals and produced three section champions along with the qualifiers for the upcoming MSHSL state meet this weekend.
Individually, sophomore Jens Kasten will be returning to the state meet after charting a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle at the section meet with a time of 21.69 seconds. He also placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.51. His times rank among the top five for each event on the MSHSL state meet psych sheets heading into this week.
“It is a real long season of hard work…and that’s what brought the team together, a lot of hard work,” Kasten said about the Gators’ success at the section meet. “Also, the atmosphere on Friday night at the Rochester Rec Center was really electric and that definitely got me going and that makes you swim faster."
Kasten will also swim on Northfield’s state qualifying 200 free relay team and 400 free relay team. The 200 free relay team of Kasten, senior Owen Lehmkuhl, senior Aidan Hales and eighth grader Will Redetzke won the Section 1A title with a time of 1:28.47, and that time currently ranks second on the psych sheets for the upcoming state meet.
Northfield’s 400 free relay squad of Kasten, Redetzke, junior Jeb Sawyer and freshman Oliver Momberg placed second at the section meet with a time of 3:20.54 (which ranks seventh on the MSHSL psych sheets). For Kasten, the state meet has been a goal since the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
“I’ve been mentally preparing for it (the state meet), I have had this in my mind since the start of the season, and have been working really hard with the boys to get to this point,” Kasten said.
Lehmkuhl will be representing Northfield in the 100 butterfly at the state meet after posting a third-place time of 53.84 at the section meet. He will be joined in that event at the state meet by teammate senior Connor Berndt, who placed seventh at 55.33.
Both Berndt and Lehmkuhl along with teammates freshman Peyton Truman and Hales will also compete at the state meet in the 200 medley relay, which placed second at the section meet with a time of 1:40.82. The time ranks eighth on the psych sheets for the upcoming MSHSL state meet.
Northfield's group of state qualifying individuals is completed by Luke Redetzke in the 100 breaststroke and Will Redetzke in the 200 freestyle. Luke Redetzke punched his ticket to Minneapolis with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke at the section meet with a time of 1:01.26 and Will Redetzke placed fifth in the 200 free at 1:49.32.
The end of the year meets are always goals for the Gators and Davis put his athletes on track to achieve their best times at this time of the year, which is a trend that has continued in 2022.
“Each year we train our boys to be fast at big meets, and there was no reason to believe how we’ve been swimming and training this year that it would be any different,” Davis said. “We largely had the kind of results at the Section meet we were hoping for. We were very pleased with the overall meet.”
Davis said personal bests and top swims were the order of the day at the Section 1A meet and was more than pleased with his squad’s efforts in Rochester.
“There were some surprise performances,” Davis said. “Jens going 21.3 to lead off our sprint relay and almost breaking our school record, I knew he would get fast but I wasn’t sure if he would get that fast. So that was one of those surprises…and for him to break a minute in the breaststroke, that is one of those milestones and he got close to our school record.
“They (great performances by the Gators) were almost too numerous to go through and list because in almost everyone of our swims, we had great performances like that. The boys were hitting those goals and swimming at the level we had hoped for.”
The upcoming state meet is always the pinnacle of the high school swim season and first time participant Will Redetzke is looking forward to the experience.
“It is really exciting since this is my first time there, and being there with these guys will be a real good experience,” he said.
The state meet will be a bittersweet experience for Lehmkuhl in 2022 as he is senior and making his last trip to the MSHSL meet as a prep athlete.
“I am just starting to realize how long I’ve been doing this sport. It’s been a journey for sure and it (the state meet) is a good way to capstone it,” Lehmkuhl said.
The team will structure its practices this week with hopes of being in peak condition for the competition at the state meet. Davis believes the Gators have the ability to make some waves this weekend.
“We have nine swims and in a perfect world all nine swims will get back for the second day to swim in the finals,” Davis said. “Looking at how we are in position, it would be great if over half them might be able crack the top eight and medal. I think those would be realistic goals our team can shoot for and it gives us something to try and go get.”