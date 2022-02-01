It's not often that a plan and its execution fall perfectly into place.
In Thursday night's 9-4 victory against Albert Lea at Northfield Ice Arena, the Northfield boys hockey team enjoyed that perfect symmetry in the offensive zone to produce its second-highest scoring output this season against a team challenging the top of the Big 9 Conference and Section 1A.
Leading the was senior center Spencer Klotz, who finished with two goals and five assists.
“For sure, nine goals is a good offensive performance for us tonight," Klotz said. "We obviously had a little bit of a task ahead of us with them being ranked pretty high in the state, too, just like us, but we got one late in the second right when the time went out, which was crazy. That got our momentum going our way and then we went into the third and didn’t look back.”
Kamden Kaiser scored that last-second goal in the second period off assists from Klotz and Cayden Monson. That provided a 5-4 lead for the Raiders, who then racked up four more goals in the third period to put the game out of reach.
Kaiser and Jake Geiger both finished with hat tricks, while Kaiser added two assists. Brayden Olsen also scored a goal.
Ty Frank dished out three assists, Monson and Michael Fossum tallied two assists each, and Gabe Sawyer and Cullen Merritt both finished with an assist.
“It gives us another leg up in the section seeding and keeps us moving in the right direction,” Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said.
Conference, section implications
In terms of Section 1A, Thursday's win likely locked up the No. 1 overall seed. The only other section opponent remaining on the schedule is Austin (1-12) and the Raiders haven't lost to a section foe yet this season.
Last week was also impactful for the Big 9 Conference race. With a 4-3 overtime win against Mankato East and the Albert Lea victory, Northfield picked up six points in the conference standings (two for Mankato East, four for Albert Lea since it was the only matchup this year between the two).
That progress was partially wiped away with Saturday's 2-1 loss at Rochester Mayo. Northfield still leads the conference with 25 points, ahead of Mankato East (22) and Rochester Mayo (22). Rochester Mayo has now beaten and tied Northfield, however, which hands it a slight advantage, considering it has a few games in hand on the Raiders.
The last eight games for the Spartans are against Big 9 foes, including tough tests at Owatonna, at Mankato East and at Albert Lea. Owatonna is the only other team besides Northfield to not lose to Mayo when the two tied earlier this season.
What's working on offense
Klotz and Luckraft pointed to two factors that allowed Northfield to rack up nine goals against Albert Lea: communication and puck possession.
For Luckraft, that starts with the Raiders better possessing the puck in the offensive zone, which leads to better and more frequent scoring opportunities. In particular, Luckraft preached passes between his two defensemen.
“We focused on that yesterday in practice and I thought we had a way better utilization of the point," Luckraft said. "One of the things I’ve been preaching is we have to get more in-zone puck possession. You have to make teams work harder in their zone instead of just come in, one shot, puck goes wide and now we’re chasing.”
Frank's three assists and Fossum's two assists are proof that defense-to-defense distribution worked Thursday.
“You have to stretch teams out," Luckraft said. "If you have more offensive skill, it’s hard to use that when teams pack it in front of the net.”
Once Albert Lea was stretched out, Klotz said the Raiders did a good job communicating with each other to set up scoring chances. Northfield's last two goals both came from Frank firing shots from the point, before Geiger and Klotz deflected the puck into the net.
“Getting the puck up high and working all five of us is a huge thing and that starts with communication,” Klotz said.
That wasn't as repeatable against a big and athletic Rochester Mayo team that held Northfield scoreless through two periods. The Raiders were able to cut the deficit to 2-1 8 minutes, 40 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal from Kaiser assisted by Klotz and Geiger, but were unable to produce a second goal.
Northfield finished 1-for-8 on the power play and with a 38-20 advantage in shots on goal.
Speaking after Thursday night's win, Klotz said what's plagued Northfield's power play in the pass has been trying to produce too many highlight-reel goals.
“We really emphasized getting the puck north today and getting pucks on net," Klotz said. "That’s what we’ve really been working on the last three or four games. We’ve been a little too hesitant about getting pucks on net, being a little too fancy and trying to make the backdoor tap in. We just went with simple hockey tonight and it paid off for us.”
Emergency goalie
Trey Shimota figured Thursday night was going to be anything but spectacular. Playing behind an established starter in net, the sophomore has been content to backstop the junior varsity team this season.
That was until Thursday afternoon, when a late chance meant typical starter Keaton Walock was unavailable for the Albert Lea game and Shimota was dressing for his first varsity start.
“This thing all took shape so late in the day," Luckraft said. "He was intended to start the JV game and then a communication went out around 4 o-clock that he’s going to be the varsity guy tonight. I’m sure his butterflies and his mental side was jumping all over the place.”
The start, realistically, couldn't have been worse. Shimota allowed goals on Albert Lea's first two shots of the game to put Nothfield in a 2-0 hole. He responded by stopping 14 of the next 16 shots to secure the win.
That included stuffing a third-period breakaway to snuff out any possible Albert Lea comeback.
“He’s got a future for us," Luckraft said. "He’s going to be the guy eventually in a couple of years, so he has to get himself into that environment, and this was a big, important game for us. It was good to get him a win.”
Shimota started again Saturday and stopped 18 of 20 shots for a .900 save percentage to give his team a chance at another key victory.