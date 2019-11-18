First came the first-ever regular-season conference title.
Second came backing that up Saturday with the first-ever Metro South Conference tournament crown, and now, the Northfield bowling team will head to Shakopee Saturday to compete in the Super Regionals for a chance to qualify for the program's first trip to the state tournament.
"I was looking at the schools that are going to be in the super regional and I don't see us missing out on going to state," Northfield coach Gary Greenlund said. "We're one of the better teams in the region, so if the guys keep their wits about them, they should do all right."
At the conference tournament, the Raiders cruised through the group play portion of the competition to qualify as the first of four teams for the championship match play round. Northfield then claimed the conference tournament championship with a pair of wins after finishing the regular season in a three-way tie for first with Lakeville South and Farmington, although the Raiders held the tiebreaker to claim that title as well.
After the conference tournament, Sam Scherer, Matthew Riehm, Isaiah Stiner and Tyler Collette were all named to the all-conference team and are invited to compete in the all-conference tournament in December.
Scherer was also named the conference's most outstanding bowler, while Scherer and Riehm earned two of the conference's nine entries to the individual state tournament.
"We're winding down," Greenlund said. "We've got the super regional next week and then hopefully state after state.
"We've never done this before," he added. "The best we had ever finished was last year when we were third in the conference. They didn't have a super regional last year and the conference tournament champion went right to state."
Raiders top Mound Westonka
Last year, the Mound Westonka girls hockey team didn't lose a regular-season game en route to a fourth-place finish at the Class A state tournament. The White Hawks (3-1) won't be able to boast a similar record this year, after they lost 6-3 against Northfield (2-0) on Saturday afternoon at St. Olaf Ice Arena.
A first-period flurry fueled Northfield, which led 4-0 after the opening 17 minutes. Freshman defender Lucy Boland scored her first career varsity goal three minutes, six seconds into the game, before eighth-grade forward Emerson Garlie notched her first varsity tally 11:56 into the first period.
Freshman Ava Stanchina then scored twice, the second time via a shorthanded goal with 2:52 remaining in the first. Junior defender Payton Fox and eighth-grade forward Ayla Puppe then each scored for the second game in a row during the second period to round out the Raider scoring.
Junior forward Jessica Boland tallied a pair of assists, while freshman forward Tove Sorenson picked up her first assist of the year. In net, sophomore Maggie Malecha saved 27 of the 30 shots sent her way.
Northfield next travels Tuesday night to battle Albert Lea.