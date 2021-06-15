Lost in the chaos of the final 100 meters was where exactly Northfield finished.
Senior Nicole Theberath was running the anchor leg of the 3,200-meter relay at Saturday's Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South, and even after she crossed the line, those watching weren't quite sure wether the Raiders had done enough to qualify for state.
Nathan Amundson, who was watching on the infield while awaiting the start of the boys 3,200 relay, saw Theberath get overtaken at the last second and thought they'd narrowly missed out on a spot at state.
Theberath herself wasn't sure where she had finished, so she turned to senior Erica Loe for an answer.
“I was fighting for second place at the end, and I didn’t know if we made it," Theberath said. "I asked Erica, ‘Erica did we make it?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’”
Theberath was in fact narrowly beaten at the finish line by a Rochester Century runner, but that was a battle for first place. Rosemount finished 3 seconds behind those two teams, providing Northfield with more than enough cushion to advance to state.
“It took a second for us all to set in that we made it and everything," Loe said. "I think as soon as Nicole got the baton we were like, ‘She’s definitely going to catch those girls.’”
The Raiders entered the meet seeded seventh — more than 30 seconds behind Rochester Century and 17 seconds behind Rosemount. When Theberath received the baton to start her anchor leg, Loe, junior Clara Lippert and freshman Josie Hauck had worked Northfield into third place.
That's where Theberath took over, and the senior worked her way into first place before a late surge from the Rochester Century runner flipped the top two positions.
“It was unreal at first," Hauck said. "I was kind of in awe, working with these upperclassmen girls, it was crazy to think that I’m actually going to state my freshman year.”
“It was intense," Wendy Bollum said. "There was a lot more turnover than I was expecting with who was racing and who was in front. Clara had a really good lead at the beginning, which is important in the 800 to get out strong. There was some turnover in our middle two legs, but then Nicole was super strong at the end.”
Due to a scheduling conflict, Bollum — one of the team's two alternates along with Adrianna Fleming — is set to replace Theberath at state. Bollum ran the 800-meter run Saturday and logged a podium finish in ninth place.
At this Saturday's state meet, the Raiders enter as the fourth-fastest team in the first heat, and the 12th-fastest overall. Unlike in previous state meets, this year does not feature preliminary races leading into a final. Instead, there are two timed finals heats run back-to-back, with the times from both combined into the final standings.
The meet also takes place at St. Michael-Albertville High School this year, instead of the traditional site of Hamline University.
The only member of the Raiders with state track and field experience is Lippert, who two years ago as a freshman was part of the 1,600 relay that finished in sixth place.
“I think the energy will still be the same because it’s just the state energy and excitement and that’s really fun," Lippert said of the format changes. "Hopefully I’ll be less nervous this time.”