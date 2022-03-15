Andrew Becker might be a little lonely when he steps behind the blocks for the 100-yard freestyle at this week's NCAA Division III men's swimming and diving championships.
Becker — a gradate of Northfield High School and junior at Gustavus Adolphus College — was the only male swimmer from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to be invited to the national championships.
He'll be swimming in the 100 freestyle, where he posted a time of 44.66 seconds to qualify 17th out of 18 swimmers in attendance this week in Indianapolis.
Earlier this season, Becker helped the Gusties to their 24th MIAC championship by totaling 1,030 points to easily distance themselves from second-place St. John's (731). Becker won the 100 freestyle with his time of 44.66, which set a new Gustavus record.
Individually, Becker also won the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.43 and finished second in the 100 butterfly in 49.92.
He also joined with Kieran Ripken, Dane Hudson and Peyton Richardson to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:31.52. The same quartet also won the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:22.00.
Becker also joined with Ripken, Hudson and Dutch Franko-Dyne to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:01.49, which set a new meet record, and with Hudson, Ripken and Erik Small to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:21.53.
Carroll eyeing more hardware for Mavs
Andy Carroll and the Minnesota State men's hockey team is busy playing for more hardware. After dominating the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for the last few years, the Mavericks moved into the newly-formed Central Collegiate Hockey Association this season.
Minnesota State raced past St. Thomas by scores of 3-2 and 8-2 in the quarterfinals, whooped Northern Michigan 8-1 in the semifinals and is now set to play Bemidji State in the finals Saturday in Mankato.
A common theme in those first three playoff games was Carroll — a defenseman — who tallied an assist in all three contests and scored a goal in the win against Northern Michigan. This season, Carroll has tallied three goals and 11 assists this season, both of which are career highs.
He's also blocked 29 shots, which ranks fifth on the team, and racked up a plus/minus rating of +30, which ranks sixth on the team.
Van Zuilen progressing through postseason
Also battling through the postseason is Carson Van Zuilen, a Northfield High School graduate now playing in the NA3HL with the Granite City Lumberjacks.
The Lumberjacks are perhaps the most dominant team in all of junior hockey and proved that in their first-round sweep of the Alexandria Blizzard by scores of 9-1 and 4-1. Van Zuilen notched a goal and an assist in the two games. He was one of 16 players to record at least one point in the two games, with none notching more than four.
Now, Granite City advances to the West Division championship series against the Mason City Toros. The series kicks off Friday in Sauk Rapids and moves to Mason City on Saturday before a potential winner-take-all game three Sunday back in Sauk Rapids.
In the regular season, Van Zuilen recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 32 games. That was enough to catch the attention of the NAHL's Chippewa Steel, which signed Van Zuilen to a tender agreement for next season. Each NAHL team is allowed to distribute 10 tenders, which gives it exclusive rights to sign that player for next season.
Roethler helps Royals to title
Emma Roethler might be royalty for the Royals after helping the Bethel women's track and field team claim its first-ever MIAC championship. Bethel tallied 134.5 points at the indoor track and field championships to nip Gustavus by nine points.
In the shot put, Roethler powered her way to a third-place finish to earn six points with a top throw of 43 feet, 2.75 inches, which was a new lifetime best.
That finish also garnered Roethler All-MIAC honors.
Tidona finishes career at Bethel
Across campus, Mallory Tidona wrapped up her collegiate hockey career in style at Bethel.
While operating as one of the most statistically impressive goalies in the MIAC, Tidona garner an All-MIAC honorable mention for the second time in her career. In her final season, Tidona recorded a .921 save percentage and posted four shutouts, which ranked second in the MIAC and in the top 10 of all of Division III.
Her season highlights included a 34-save shutout to help Bethel to a 0-0 tie against St. Mary's, a 39-save shutout to lift the Royals to a 0-0 tie against St. Scholastica and a 25-save performance in a 3-1 win against St. Olaf in the opening round of the MIAC playoffs.