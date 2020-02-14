To put it simply, Northfield needed its best performance on the balance beam of the entire season entering the final rotation of Friday's Section 1AA Championships at Rochester Century High School.
Clutching onto a one-point lead over Owatonna, which was competing on the vault less than 10 feet away, Northfield's coaches were presented with a confounding question. Should they play it safe and have senior Saundra Stodden, their final gymnast, opt for a safer mount, or allow her to break out a jump mount that featured a flip.
Leanne Fricke and her coaching staff decided to go for every possible point, and despite limited success with the jump mount in competition this season, Stodden nailed it Friday, along with the rest of her routine, the clinch a 147.250-146.875 victory against Owatonna for the section title.
"I just knew I wanted to put it all out there," Stodden said. "It could have been my last routine ever, and I'm very happy I get one more week."
It still took more than just Stodden nailing her mount and her score of 9.300, though. Before her turn was even up, senior Ellie Stodden led off with an 8.900, junior Adison Dack provided a 9.175 and sophomore Sidney Petersen scorched a 9.500, which was good enough for first place in the event.
"That was huge," Dack said. "I'm so proud of us. That was like the second time I think we stuck five routines all in a row, so it's a good day to end with that."
The result breaks a four-year reign for Owatonna over Section 1AA, and marks the first non-Husky champion since 2015, when the Raiders last claimed the title.
"That feels so good," Dack said. "It's been about time."
Dack led the way for Northfield through most of the competition, with the team's top score on the uneven bars and floor exercise to help her finish third in the all-around competition, which qualified her to compete in the state all-around competition at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
In addition to Dack, the Raiders will add three more individuals to the state competition with Saundra Stodden and Peterson on the beam, as well as senior Hannah Ringlien and Petersen finishing fourth and fifth on the uneven bars to qualify.
Ellie Stodden and Petersen narrowly missed individual state qualification on the vault, where they tied for fifth.
They'll both still have the opportunity to compete in the event at state in the team competition the day before, though. Northfield made sure of that with its quick start Friday, in which it jumped out to an early lead after a strong floor exercise.
The Raiders extended that advantage to nearly two points after the second rotation, when it competed on the vault.
Despite the gains, Fricke said the vault performance left a fair amount of room for improvement, and it was the final two rotations that cinched up the title. While Northfield ended the meet with the uneven bars and beam, typically its two lowest-scoring disciplines, Owatonna finished on the floor and the vault, usually where it sees the biggest point totals.
While the Huskies collected more points in those final two rotations, the Raiders registered the highest scores in the eight-team field on the bars and beam.
"We knew we were set up well because we had a consistent meet going, which is always good," Fricke said. "We just didn't do the best on vault and normally do a little bit better there, but we hit bars and beams, so that's all we can ask for."
That technically still leaves room to improve on Friday's score, which was already a season best and improved on the team's 145.560 from last week's Big 9 Conference Championships, where Owatonna narrowly edged Northfield for the title by 0.225 points.
That was a repeat of last year's section competition, where the Huskies surged past the Raiders by only 0.6 points. This year was different, though.
"I'm on cloud nine," Saundra Stodden said. "I still think it's fakeShe added Friday's title completes a goal she set as a fifth-grader to help a Northfield gymnastics team to state.
Both her and Dack remember venturing to the 2015 state finals, then held at the University of Minnesota, to watch the Raiders compete as a team Friday, and then watch Bailey DuPay finish first in the all-around and Christy Anderson claim third.
Now, they'll both have their own shots at state glory.
"We would go watch them at state, like Bailey and Christy and all them," Dack said. "It just feels good to be one of them now."
"That's who we looked up to," Saundra Stodden said, cutting in.
"Yeah," Dack concluded, "(they were) role models for the longest time."