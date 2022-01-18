...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Northfield senior Clara Lippert works up a hill during the girls skate race at Saturday's Loppet Invite in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy of William Schroeer)
Northfield junior Sam Folland (93) motors up a hill on his way to winning the second heat of the boys classic race at Saturday's Loppet Invite in Minneapolis. Folland finished sixth overall in the classic race. (Photo courtesy of William Schroeer)
Competing Saturday in the premier high school nordic skiing competition, the Northfield boys finished 13th out of 16 teams and the girls slotted into 16th out of 16 at the Loppet Invite at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis.
Forest Lake won the boys competition ahead of St. Paul Highland Park and Eden Prairie, while St. Paul Highland Park claimed the girls title ahead of Forest Lake and St. Louis Park.
The highlight of the day came from Northfield junior Sam Folland, who placed sixth overall out of 41 entrants in the classic race. Folland posted a time of 14 minutes, 2.34 seconds to win the second of three heats. Carter Schlomann finished 37th and Grant Waslaski nabbed 41st in the boys classic race.
In the girls classic race Liv Fossum snagged 33rd and Charlotte Flory finished 37th out of 43 entrants. In the girls skate race, Clara Lippert grabbed 35th, with Alexa Fodor and Ani Gottfried finishing 43rd and 44th.
In the boys skate race, Nathan Amundson led the Raiders in 22nd place out of 43 entrants, with Grant Argabright and Liam Ailabouni finishing 38th and 39th.
Northfield also entered a pair of boys skate relay teams, with the duo of Zach Broden and Andy Amundson finishing 22nd and the team of Braylon Larish and Will Beaumaster finishing 26th.