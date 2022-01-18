Competing Saturday in the premier high school nordic skiing competition, the Northfield boys finished 13th out of 16 teams and the girls slotted into 16th out of 16 at the Loppet Invite at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis.

Forest Lake won the boys competition ahead of St. Paul Highland Park and Eden Prairie, while St. Paul Highland Park claimed the girls title ahead of Forest Lake and St. Louis Park.

The highlight of the day came from Northfield junior Sam Folland, who placed sixth overall out of 41 entrants in the classic race. Folland posted a time of 14 minutes, 2.34 seconds to win the second of three heats. Carter Schlomann finished 37th and Grant Waslaski nabbed 41st in the boys classic race.

In the girls classic race Liv Fossum snagged 33rd and Charlotte Flory finished 37th out of 43 entrants. In the girls skate race, Clara Lippert grabbed 35th, with Alexa Fodor and Ani Gottfried finishing 43rd and 44th.

In the boys skate race, Nathan Amundson led the Raiders in 22nd place out of 43 entrants, with Grant Argabright and Liam Ailabouni finishing 38th and 39th.

Northfield also entered a pair of boys skate relay teams, with the duo of Zach Broden and Andy Amundson finishing 22nd and the team of Braylon Larish and Will Beaumaster finishing 26th.

