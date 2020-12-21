For the second consecutive year, Emma Torstenson and Megan Reilly have been recognized on an all-state level.
Torstenson and Reilly, both senior volleyball players for Northfield, were named to the Class AAA all-state team after they helped the Raiders finish 13-0 and claim the program's fourth consecutive Big 9 Conference title.
Last year, Torstenson was named to the Class AAA all-state team, while Reilly was an honorable mention.
This year, Reilly finished with 152 kills, 80 digs, 10 total blocks and 17 aces, while Torstenson tallied 216 digs, 53 aces and 21 assists. Reilly's kill total ranked 22nd in the state, and Torstenson finished 10th in the state in terms of digs and fifth in aces, despite both players playing the minimum of 39 sets in their 13 matches since Northfield did not lose a set all year.
The full all-state teams and honorable mentions for all three classes are listed below:
CLASS A
All-State
Kinsey Cronin, Medford, 12, MH
Abby Hennen, Minneota, 12, OH
Karsee Kampsen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 12, S
Kenidi McCabe, Mabel-Canton, 12, OH/S
Haley Muenchow, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 12, MH
Kylie Pittmann, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, OH
Ellie Ready, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, S
Hannah Reichensperger, Northeast Range, 11, MH
Toryn Richards, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, OH
Megan Rinicker, Henning, 12, MH
Natalee Rolbiecki, Minneota, 11, OH
Tezra Rudzitis, Legacy Christian, 11, MH/S
Claire Vekich, Greenway, 12, OH
Lilly Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran, 11, MH/OH
All-State Honorable Mention
Morgan Chmielewski, Mayer Lutheran, 12, LIB
Kjerstiana Corson, Fillmore Central, 12, LIB
Emily Kern, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 11, LIB
Taylor Kroening, Fosston, 12, OH
Bailey Schaefer, Brandon-Evansville, 12, OH
Abby Thompson, Chisholm, 12, MH
Maya Wente, Canby, 11, MH
McKenna Yost, Minneota, 11, S
CLASS AA
All-State
Jaidyn Brower, Stewartville, 12, S
Kira Fallert, Concordia Academy, 12, OH
Estelle Haugen, Southwest Christian, 11, OH
Jordyn Hilgemann, Marshall, 12, OH
Lydia Hubbard, Pequot Lakes, 12, MH
Delaney Issendorf, Lake City, 12, OH
Ella Kiebel, Maple Lake, 11, S
Erin Lamb, Stewartville, 12, MH
Emily Meier, Marshall, 12, MH
Miah Monahan, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 12, OH
Ashlyn Olson, New London-Spicer, 12, RS
Paige Sheehan, North Branch, 12, S
Paige Thibault, Watertown-Mayer, 12, OH
Brooke Weichbrodt, Concordia Academy, 12, S
Honorable Mention
Maddie Converse, Kasson-Mantorville, 11, S
Taiya Gregg, Esko, 12, OH
Keely Kurschner, Hill-Murray, 12, LIB
Paige Meyer, Albany, 12, S
Carissa Richie, Mound Westonka, 12, OH
Kate Thibault, Watertown-Mayer, 10, LIB
Noelle VanOort, Kasson-Mantorville, 12, OH/RS
Shaina Zinter, Concordia Academy, 11, MH
CLASS AAA
All-State
Lauren Crowl, Eastview, 12, RS
Elizabeth Dille, Sartell, 12, OH
Kali Engeman, Minnetonka, 12, MH
Lauren Galvin, East Ridge, 12, OH
Skylar Gray, Maple Grove, 12, OH
Julia Hanson, Prior Lake, 11, OH
Sienna Ifill, Eagan, 11, RS
Maddie Lipetzky, Shakopee, 11, MH
Abbey Milner, Lakeville North, 12, MH
Ava Moes, Lakeville South, 12, OH
Megan Reilly, Northfield, 12, OH
Cassie Sieling, Bloomington Jefferson, 11, RS
Stella Swenson, Wayzata, 9, S
Emma Torstenson, Northfield, 12, LIB
Ella Voegele, Wayzata, 11, LIB
All-State
Avery Bolles, Andover, 10, OH
Maddy Hornyak, Lakeville North, 12, OH
Kendal Kemp, Eagan, 11, MH
Ellie Sieling, Bloomington Jefferson, 11, OH/MH
Abby Stark, Willmar, 12, LIB
Waverly Thao, Mounds View, 12, S
Emma VanHeel, St. Michael-Albertville, 12, OH/MH/RS