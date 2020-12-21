For the second consecutive year, Emma Torstenson and Megan Reilly have been recognized on an all-state level.

Torstenson and Reilly, both senior volleyball players for Northfield, were named to the Class AAA all-state team after they helped the Raiders finish 13-0 and claim the program's fourth consecutive Big 9 Conference title. 

Last year, Torstenson was named to the Class AAA all-state team, while Reilly was an honorable mention.

This year, Reilly finished with 152 kills, 80 digs, 10 total blocks and 17 aces, while Torstenson tallied 216 digs, 53 aces and 21 assists. Reilly's kill total ranked 22nd in the state, and Torstenson finished 10th in the state in terms of digs and fifth in aces, despite both players playing the minimum of 39 sets in their 13 matches since Northfield did not lose a set all year.

The full all-state teams and honorable mentions for all three classes are listed below:

CLASS A

All-State

Kinsey Cronin, Medford, 12, MH

Abby Hennen, Minneota, 12, OH

Karsee Kampsen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 12, S

Kenidi McCabe, Mabel-Canton, 12, OH/S

Haley Muenchow, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 12, MH

Kylie Pittmann, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, OH

Ellie Ready, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, S

Hannah Reichensperger, Northeast Range, 11, MH

Toryn Richards, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, OH

Megan Rinicker, Henning, 12, MH

Natalee Rolbiecki, Minneota, 11, OH

Tezra Rudzitis, Legacy Christian, 11, MH/S

Claire Vekich, Greenway, 12, OH

Lilly Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran, 11, MH/OH

All-State Honorable Mention

Morgan Chmielewski, Mayer Lutheran, 12, LIB

Kjerstiana Corson, Fillmore Central, 12, LIB

Emily Kern, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 11, LIB

Taylor Kroening, Fosston, 12, OH

Bailey Schaefer, Brandon-Evansville, 12, OH

Abby Thompson, Chisholm, 12, MH

Maya Wente, Canby, 11, MH

McKenna Yost, Minneota, 11, S

CLASS AA

All-State

Jaidyn Brower, Stewartville, 12, S

Kira Fallert, Concordia Academy, 12, OH

Estelle Haugen, Southwest Christian, 11, OH

Jordyn Hilgemann, Marshall, 12, OH

Lydia Hubbard, Pequot Lakes, 12, MH

Delaney Issendorf, Lake City, 12, OH

Ella Kiebel, Maple Lake, 11, S

Erin Lamb, Stewartville, 12, MH

Emily Meier, Marshall, 12, MH

Miah Monahan, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 12, OH

Ashlyn Olson, New London-Spicer, 12, RS

Paige Sheehan, North Branch, 12, S

Paige Thibault, Watertown-Mayer, 12, OH

Brooke Weichbrodt, Concordia Academy, 12, S

Honorable Mention

Maddie Converse, Kasson-Mantorville, 11, S

Taiya Gregg, Esko, 12, OH

Keely Kurschner, Hill-Murray, 12, LIB

Paige Meyer, Albany, 12, S

Carissa Richie, Mound Westonka, 12, OH

Kate Thibault, Watertown-Mayer, 10, LIB

Noelle VanOort, Kasson-Mantorville, 12, OH/RS

Shaina Zinter, Concordia Academy, 11, MH

CLASS AAA

All-State

Lauren Crowl, Eastview, 12, RS

Elizabeth Dille, Sartell, 12, OH

Kali Engeman, Minnetonka, 12, MH

Lauren Galvin, East Ridge, 12, OH

Skylar Gray, Maple Grove, 12, OH

Julia Hanson, Prior Lake, 11, OH

Sienna Ifill, Eagan, 11, RS

Maddie Lipetzky, Shakopee, 11, MH

Abbey Milner, Lakeville North, 12, MH

Ava Moes, Lakeville South, 12, OH

Megan Reilly, Northfield, 12, OH

Cassie Sieling, Bloomington Jefferson, 11, RS

Stella Swenson, Wayzata, 9, S

Emma Torstenson, Northfield, 12, LIB

Ella Voegele, Wayzata, 11, LIB

Avery Bolles, Andover, 10, OH

Maddy Hornyak, Lakeville North, 12, OH

Kendal Kemp, Eagan, 11, MH

Ellie Sieling, Bloomington Jefferson, 11, OH/MH

Abby Stark, Willmar, 12, LIB

Waverly Thao, Mounds View, 12, S

Emma VanHeel, St. Michael-Albertville, 12, OH/MH/RS

