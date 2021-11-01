The Northfield girls swimming and diving team sped to third place at Saturday's Big 9 Conference meet at the Rochester Recreation Center thanks to a total of 28 swims that scored points.
The Gators scored in every event except for the 200-yard medley relay, in which they suffered a disqualification, and in the diving competition, which was held Friday night at Northfield Middle School.
In the 100-yard butterfly, all four of Northfield's entrants finished in the top 16 to score points, led by senior Anna Scheglowski's third-place time of 1 minute, 2.20 seconds. She was followed closely by freshman Nora Kortuem, who finished fourth in 1:03.42. Sophomore Alivia Korteum also finished seventh in 1:05.60, and sophomore Leah Enedy claimed 11th in 1:07.18.
The Gators also picked up quadruple-scoring events in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
In the 200 freestyle, junior Ananda Myint claimed fourth place in 2:03.35. Eighth grader Nora Kortuem and freshman Clare Liebl finished back-to-back in ninth and 10th, while eighth grader Ella Porter slotted into 15th.
In the 200 IM, senior Paige Steenblock sped to second place in 2:10.91 — less than a second off of the first-place finisher. Senior Liv Fossum motored to fifth place in 2:21.28, senior Jeanette Pelletier claimed eighth in 2:23.43 and sophomore Josie Hauck finished 12th in 2:28.70.
In the 500 freestyle, senior Siri Narveson powered to sixth place in 5:40.47, with the trio of Liebl, Alivia Kortuem and Porter finishing back-to-back-to-back in 12th, 13th and 14th.
In the 100 backstroke, Steenblock added another second-place finish in 1:00.93 — this time just .13 seconds off of first place. Pelletier, Hauck and Fossum then finished back-to-back-to-back in 11th, 12th and 13th place.
Scheglowski also added a 13th-place finish in the 50 freestyle, while in the 100 freestyle the Gators picked up fifth-place finish from Myint (56.78) and a 16th-place finish from Flory (59.54).
In the 100 breaststroke, senior Lindsay Sundby led the way for Northfield in eighth place with her time of 1:12.38, while Enedy finished 12th and seventh grader Greta Kortuem nabbed 15th.
Northfield also picked up a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, with the team of Nora Kortuem, Porter, Flory and Steenblock combining for a time of 3:54.91.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Gators claimed sixth with the quartet of freshman Maria Hegland, Myint, Sundby and Scheglowski posting a time of 1:46.18.
Next up, Northfield continues its taper in preparation of next week's Section 1AA meet. The swimming preliminary races are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Rochester Recreation Center. The diving competition will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 at Northfield Middle School, with the swimming finals slated for Friday, Nov. 12 at the Rochester Recreation Center.